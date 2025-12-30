$42.220.15
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 15454 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM • 16355 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 15480 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 17417 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 15462 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 14830 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 21038 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 29466 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 21196 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
In Zhytomyr, a minor patient was tied up and beaten in the hospital, the police did not respond to reports of torture - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

In a hospital in Zhytomyr, a minor patient was tied to a bed, beaten in the face, and suffocated with a pillow. The police arrived at the medical facility only after the intervention of the Ombudsman's Office, which demands an assessment of the inaction of law enforcement officers.

In Zhytomyr, a minor patient was tied up and beaten in the hospital, the police did not respond to reports of torture - Lubinets

In a Zhytomyr hospital, a minor patient was tied to a bed, beaten in the face, and suffocated with a pillow. The police reacted and arrived at the medical facility only after the intervention of the Ombudsman's Office. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights, who added that he immediately appealed to the Prosecutor General's Office and the National Police, demanding an assessment of the inaction of law enforcement officers, UNN reports.

Details

According to Lubinets, a 15-year-old boy witnessed the screams, beatings, and abuse of the patient in the Zhytomyr hospital. He contacted the police, but there was no reaction, so he informed me.

After receiving the complaint, I immediately sent a monitoring group to Zhytomyr. The violations were confirmed: the minor patient was tied to the bed, beaten in the face, and suffocated with a pillow. The police again left the report of violence without reaction. According to official documents, the child's restraint lasted only 2 hours. But our employees found out that in reality, it was applied almost all the time of her stay in the institution, with the exception of short breaks — practically almost a day.

- the Ombudsman reported.

According to Lubinets, "it is shocking that the police arrived at the scene only after the intervention of our Office." Only then did investigative actions begin, evidence collection, and documentation of the crime. Information about the criminal offense was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (torture).

An independent audit of the diagnoses of all children, as well as medical conclusions and care, must be conducted: Prosecutor General Kravchenko appealed to the Ministers of Health and Social Policy08.12.25, 16:16 • 10301 view

The Ombudsman also immediately appealed to the Prosecutor General's Office and the National Police to take control of the pre-trial investigation and assess the actions of law enforcement officers who had previously failed to respond to the child's report of torture and bodily harm.

The injured girl is currently in the intensive care unit of the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt," where she is not only recovering but also coming to terms with what she experienced. We recently visited her and discussed further support. Violations of children's rights in healthcare facilities are unacceptable and require an immediate response from the state. I additionally appealed to the Ministry of Health regarding the protection of the patient's rights and the verification of the specified circumstances.

- Lubinets emphasized.

The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country08.12.25, 15:22 • 40420 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zhytomyr