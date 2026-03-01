Britain, France, and Germany are ready to cooperate with the US and partners to stop Iran's retaliatory attacks

Great Britain, France, and Germany have declared their readiness to cooperate with the US and partners to help stop Iran's retaliatory attacks, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a joint statement that they were "shocked" by Iran's "reckless" strikes on their allies, which threaten their servicemen and citizens in the region.

"We will take action to protect our interests and the interests of our allies in the region, possibly by ensuring necessary and proportionate defensive actions to destroy Iran's ability to launch missiles and drones from their source. We have agreed to cooperate with the US and allies in the region on this issue," the statement said.

No further details were provided.

Addendum

US President Donald Trump suggests that hostilities in Iran could last about four weeks. He also commented on the deaths of three American servicemen in the conflict.