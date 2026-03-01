Britain, France, and Germany are ready to cooperate with the US and partners to stop Iran's retaliatory attacks

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
08:23 PM • 2476 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
06:27 PM • 9702 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:51 PM • 12755 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 22315 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 39062 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 57203 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 64636 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 74786 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 76395 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 72918 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.5m/s
71%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
IDF showed video of Iranian Armed Forces headquarters in Tehran being hitVideoMarch 1, 11:21 AM • 11476 views
US-sanctioned oil tanker Skylight hit by Iran off OmanVideoMarch 1, 12:50 PM • 10552 views
Iran strikes Beit Shemesh in Israel with missile, casualties reportedPhotoVideoMarch 1, 01:12 PM • 9402 views
Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad reportedly killed in Tehran strikeMarch 1, 02:27 PM • 8544 views
Iran reported an attack on the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln with four missilesMarch 1, 02:50 PM • 7844 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 86307 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 91285 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 76287 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 78820 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 79094 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
John Healey
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 45120 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 43715 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 41130 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 40315 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 53877 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Bild
The Guardian

Britain, France, and Germany are ready to cooperate with the US and partners to stop Iran's retaliatory attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Great Britain, France, and Germany are ready to cooperate with the US and partners to stop Iran's attacks. They express shock at Iran's strikes and readiness for defensive actions.

Britain, France, and Germany are ready to cooperate with the US and partners to stop Iran's retaliatory attacks

Great Britain, France, and Germany have declared their readiness to cooperate with the US and partners to help stop Iran's retaliatory attacks, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a joint statement that they were "shocked" by Iran's "reckless" strikes on their allies, which threaten their servicemen and citizens in the region.

"We will take action to protect our interests and the interests of our allies in the region, possibly by ensuring necessary and proportionate defensive actions to destroy Iran's ability to launch missiles and drones from their source. We have agreed to cooperate with the US and allies in the region on this issue," the statement said.

No further details were provided.

UAE closes its embassy in Iran after strikes on the country01.03.26, 22:37 • 1316 views

Addendum

US President Donald Trump suggests that hostilities in Iran could last about four weeks. He also commented on the deaths of three American servicemen in the conflict.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Skirmishes
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
Great Britain
Germany
United States
Iran