UAE closes its embassy in Iran after strikes on the country

The United Arab Emirates has closed its embassy in Iran and announced the withdrawal of its diplomatic mission after strikes from the Islamic Republic on the country, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The statement from the Gulf nation's Ministry of Foreign Affairs came as retaliatory Iranian attacks targeting American bases in the Middle East hit Dubai's airport and other civilian buildings, forcing the country's airspace to close and disrupting daily life. Iran claims it intends to strike only US military targets in response to attacks over the country, which is next to Israel.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that this decision reflects its firm and unwavering stance against any aggression that threatens its security and sovereignty," the statement said, calling the attacks "an aggressive and provocative approach" that threatens regional security.

US claims to have struck over 1,000 Iranian targets

Additionally

The Middle East has largely called for a diplomatic settlement between Washington and Tehran before nuclear talks failed to reach an agreement. Despite Iran's attempts to reassure, they condemned Tehran for strikes that hit all Gulf countries, including Oman, which mediated the failed negotiations.