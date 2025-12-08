An independent audit of the diagnoses of all children, as well as medical conclusions and care, must be conducted: Prosecutor General Kravchenko appealed to the Ministers of Health and Social Policy

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko appealed to the Ministers of Health and Social Policy and other officials to conduct an independent audit of the diagnoses of all children, as well as the conditions, medical conclusions and care. In case of violations and inaction, the prosecutor's office will act quickly and harshly, UNN reports.

I appeal to the Ministers of Health and Social Policy, to social services, heads of children's institutions, heads of regional and district state administrations. There is no time for evasive answers, for "commissions" that change nothing. It is necessary to conduct an independent audit of the diagnoses of all children. To check the conditions, medical conclusions, care. - Kravchenko wrote on Telegram.

"Everyone who killed or raped a child should get life imprisonment" - Prosecutor General Kravchenko on Kosov's sentence

According to the Prosecutor General, in case of violations and inaction, the prosecutor's office will act quickly and harshly.

Recall

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, after visiting the largest charitable children's shelter in Ukraine, "City of Goodness," and a number of shocking stories of little Ukrainians, announced personnel decisions, as well as a full inspection of all orphanages across the country. Kravchenko also emphasized that from today, Ukraine operates on a principle of zero tolerance for violence and negligence towards children.

Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children