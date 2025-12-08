$42.060.13
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 2496 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 9924 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 17230 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 18669 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 14599 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 23157 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 12731 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 12882 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 12739 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
An independent audit of the diagnoses of all children, as well as medical conclusions and care, must be conducted: Prosecutor General Kravchenko appealed to the Ministers of Health and Social Policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 864 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko appealed to ministers and officials to conduct an independent audit of the diagnoses of all children and conditions in children's institutions. In case of violations, the prosecutor's office promises to act quickly and harshly.

An independent audit of the diagnoses of all children, as well as medical conclusions and care, must be conducted: Prosecutor General Kravchenko appealed to the Ministers of Health and Social Policy

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko appealed to the Ministers of Health and Social Policy and other officials to conduct an independent audit of the diagnoses of all children, as well as the conditions, medical conclusions and care. In case of violations and inaction, the prosecutor's office will act quickly and harshly, UNN reports.

I appeal to the Ministers of Health and Social Policy, to social services, heads of children's institutions, heads of regional and district state administrations. There is no time for evasive answers, for "commissions" that change nothing. It is necessary to conduct an independent audit of the diagnoses of all children. To check the conditions, medical conclusions, care.

- Kravchenko wrote on Telegram.

"Everyone who killed or raped a child should get life imprisonment" - Prosecutor General Kravchenko on Kosov's sentence22.09.25, 16:03 • 4190 views

According to the Prosecutor General, in case of violations and inaction, the prosecutor's office will act quickly and harshly.

Recall

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, after visiting the largest charitable children's shelter in Ukraine, "City of Goodness," and a number of shocking stories of little Ukrainians, announced personnel decisions, as well as a full inspection of all orphanages across the country. Kravchenko also emphasized that from today, Ukraine operates on a principle of zero tolerance for violence and negligence towards children.

Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children20.11.25, 10:21 • 30769 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
Ruslan Kravchenko
charity
Ukraine