Exclusive
08:56 AM • 3760 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM • 5416 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM • 7406 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM • 9572 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - Zelenskyy
07:11 AM • 16818 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your car
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 22164 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
05:15 AM • 16135 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
04:11 AM • 17813 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM • 33306 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 46928 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 million
In Ternopil, "Points of Invincibility" have been deployed and are continuously operating after the Russian attack
Not "all is lost," but "we will get through this period": Budanov on the current winter for Ukraine
"Remove the regime": an action demanding Trump's impeachment has started in Washington
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 3760 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your car
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 22165 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 56005 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Kyrylo Budanov
Oleh Shiryayev
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ternopil
UNN Lite
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 million
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensation
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with it
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Fox News
Heating

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7460 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko called on parliamentarians to support amendments to legislation providing for mandatory life imprisonment for intentional murder and rape of minors. According to him, 652 children became victims of crimes against life and health, and 120 children were raped.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko called on parliamentarians to support amendments to legislation to strengthen child protection – mandatory life imprisonment for intentional murder and rape of minors. The Prosecutor General reported that this year 652 children became victims of crimes against life and health, some of them intentionally murdered, 120 children raped, and courts issued only 12 life sentences, UNN writes.

Details

"The law must protect those who cannot protect themselves. November 20 is Children's Day. It is a date that forces us not just to talk about safety. It forces us to face the truth. And the truth today is cruel: current legislation does not provide children with adequate protection," Kravchenko said.

And this, according to him, is not a theoretical problem - "it is the cause of real tragedies that could have been avoided."

"In the conditions of a full-scale war, children have become even more vulnerable. They die from rockets and drones, go through occupation, deportations, survive under shelling. But even in the rear, they remain defenseless against those who are capable of harming them," the Prosecutor General noted.

He emphasized: "When the country fights for life every day, the law must be uncompromising in protecting the youngest."

Statistics of crimes against children

The Prosecutor General cited this year's statistics, stating that "this is a warning that we have no right to ignore":

  • 2377 children became victims in criminal proceedings;
    • 652 suffered from crimes against life and health, some of them intentionally murdered;
      • 120 children raped.

        "And despite this, the courts issued only 12 life sentences. In the remaining cases - 7-15 years of imprisonment. And some criminals can be released much earlier - due to parole under Article 81 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," Kravchenko said.

        He cited one of the cases.

        "An eight-month-old boy. An infant who had not even taken his first steps. The mother's drunk cohabitant beat the child to death. The court gave him 15 years," Kravchenko said.

        "We will certainly appeal this verdict. The regional prosecutor will personally defend justice in court in memory of this child," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

        But this, according to him, is not an isolated episode. "This is a consequence of a system that does not distinguish the degree of helplessness of the victim and does not provide adequate responsibility. This cannot be. This should not be," Kravchenko said.

        "My position is clear and unambiguous: the law must be changed," Kravchenko emphasized.

        Proposal for legislative changes

        "In October, I appealed to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement with specific proposals - to establish mandatory life imprisonment in cases of: intentional murder of a minor; rape of a person under 14 years of age regardless of 'consent'; rape of a minor," Kravchenko said.

        "Everyone who killed or raped a child should get life imprisonment" - Prosecutor General Kravchenko on Kosov's sentence22.09.25, 16:03 • 4160 views

        These changes are not about cruelty. They are about justice, about the inevitability of punishment, about a clear signal to the criminal: for encroaching on a child's life or dignity, you will never return to freedom. I urge people's deputies to support our initiative. Not when "there is time." But now

        - Kravchenko emphasized.

        "Because children cannot wait for the law to mature. To protect the most vulnerable, legislation must become stronger. This is our responsibility to children, to society, and to the future of Ukraine," the Prosecutor General concluded.

        Julia Shramko

        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Life imprisonment
        Ruslan Kravchenko
        Ukraine