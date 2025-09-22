$41.250.00
"Everyone who killed or raped a child should get life imprisonment" - Prosecutor General Kravchenko on Kosov's sentence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized that everyone who committed murder or rape of a minor should receive life imprisonment. He made this statement after the announcement of the verdict against Kosov, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a teenager on the funicular.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that anyone who commits murder or rape of a minor should receive life imprisonment. He made this statement after a court session where Kosov's verdict was announced, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Kravchenko indicated that the prosecution, and he personally, were satisfied with this verdict because it was as close to justice as possible. The Prosecutor General also reminded that the deceased Maksym was supposed to have his birthday tomorrow.

"Maksym will no longer be able to live and has no chance at life. But this person who killed him has a chance at life and will live. Therefore, and so that you all know, Maksym could have had his birthday tomorrow, but he won't," Kravchenko said.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that anyone who kills or rapes a minor should receive the maximum penalty of life imprisonment. "This is my position as Prosecutor General. I will adhere to it along with the regional prosecutors. In every case where a child is a victim, or, unfortunately, killed or raped, the state prosecution is represented by the regional prosecutor. And I, along with the regional prosecutors, will support and protect the interests of children throughout the country, in order to achieve the goal that everyone remembers, so that they don't even look at a child or have any thoughts of raping or killing or hitting, because they will remember that for this crime against children there will be life imprisonment," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

Addition

Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced life imprisonment to former UDO employee Artem Kosov for the murder of a 16-year-old boy on the funicular. The prosecution sought the highest penalty for the accused.

Context

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper station of the funicular, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall. The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the UDO.

On April 9, 2024, Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the preventive measure was extended several times, and currently the accused is in a pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against the former employee of the State Protection Department Kosov was transferred to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital.

During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

On August 14, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv appointed a free lawyer for Artem Kosov. The Kyiv court also extended Artem Kosov's preventive measure until October 11 without the right to bail.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during the court on August 20, analyzed the actions of the accused based on the video reviewed in court, noting that Kosov's behavior was cynical and demonstrated disregard for human life.

Ruslan Kravchenko also reported that, according to witness testimonies, the accused reached for the place where he had a pistol and thus threatened those around him.

On September 17, during the court debates, Kosov expressed condolences to the family of the teenager he killed. He also stated that he was sorry.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kyiv