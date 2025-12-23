$42.150.10
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Flew more often than reported": new Epstein files reveal details of Trump's travels in the 90s

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

The US Department of Justice has released a new batch of documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case, including an email from 2020 alleging that Donald Trump used Epstein's private jet at least eight times.

"Flew more often than reported": new Epstein files reveal details of Trump's travels in the 90s

The US Department of Justice has released a new batch of documents in the case of the late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, containing approximately 30,000 pages. Among the materials, a 2020 email from a federal prosecutor was found, alleging that Donald Trump used Epstein's private jet at least eight times during the 1990s. This contradicts the politician's previous statements that he had never been on board the convicted criminal's planes. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to flight records, Trump traveled on Epstein's plane between 1993 and 1996. In four instances, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for aiding Epstein in the sexual abuse of minors, was also on board.

Investigators paid particular attention to specific flights:

  • On one of them, the only passengers were Epstein, Trump, and a 20-year-old woman (her name has been redacted).
    • Two other flights included women who, according to the prosecutor, could have been potential witnesses in Maxwell's case.
      • Trump's trips with his family members – his wife Marla Maples and children Tiffany and Eric – were also recorded.

        Reaction of the Department of Justice and the White House

        The Department of Justice emphasized that the release of these documents is part of its transparency obligations, but warned against hasty conclusions. The department's statement on platform X noted that some materials may contain inaccurate information.

        Some of these documents contain false and sensational claims against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI just before the 2020 election. To be clear: these claims are unsubstantiated and false, and if they had even a shred of credibility, they would certainly have been weaponized against President Trump.

        — reported the US Department of Justice.

        Trump himself had previously denied any such contacts. In 2024, he publicly stated that he "was never on Epstein's plane or his 'stupid' island." The White House has not yet provided official comments on the new data from the prosecutor's correspondence. The documents do not contain direct accusations of Trump committing crimes.

        Recall

        On December 19, the US Department of Justice began publishing thousands of new documents in the Jeffrey Epstein case. CBS News found that at least 550 pages were completely redacted. These documents contain photos of famous people, images from his homes, and investigation protocols detailing the accusations against the late sex offender.

        Later, the US Department of Justice released another batch of documents related to the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

        Donald Trump later for the first time commented on the release of Jeffrey Epstein's files, complaining that the reputation of people who "innocently met" with Epstein could be damaged.

        Stepan Haftko

