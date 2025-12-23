In temporarily occupied Alushta (AR Crimea), the water crisis is deepening due to worn-out networks and constant accidents, but the occupation authorities, instead of repairing, shift responsibility to the population. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the deficit is presented as "excessive consumption," preparing the ground for a sharp increase in tariffs.

The cancellation of water supply schedules is being considered, along with financial pressure on subscribers and even the introduction of a special regime to legalize it. As a result, a basic service becomes a way to compensate for management failure at the expense of the people. - the report says.

It is indicated that, as a result, the basic vital service in Alushta is turning into an instrument of coercion: the consequences of management failure and infrastructure destruction are being shifted directly to the population, under the guise of "economy" rhetoric and an emergency.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine stated that Russia systematically turns the issue of water resources in the occupied territories into an instrument of propaganda and justification for the war. The Kremlin uses the "water issue" as a justification for a full-scale invasion, as well as to divert attention from real water supply problems in the temporarily occupied territories.

