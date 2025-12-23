$42.150.10
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 16152 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 23007 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 31932 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 24930 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 30106 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 17292 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 17719 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 23266 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38668 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Popular news
In occupied Crimea, mobile internet was restricted until the end of the war - Russian mediaDecember 23, 11:43 AM • 5306 views
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPDDecember 23, 12:12 PM • 21278 views
A NABU agent turned out to be a Russian citizen who was serving time for fraud - the former head of the judicial administration revealed details of the high-profile criminal caseDecember 23, 02:45 PM • 13383 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 18452 views
Foreigner killed in cemetery near Kyiv, shot 11 times: three people remanded in custodyDecember 23, 03:22 PM • 7716 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 22999 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 18534 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 31925 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 30101 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 90869 views
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 22794 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 21684 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 25573 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 27692 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 50257 views
In Alushta, water scarcity is used for financial pressure on people - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

In Alushta, the water crisis is deepening due to worn-out networks and constant accidents, but the occupation authorities, instead of repairs, accuse the population of "excessive consumption." This sets the stage for a sharp increase in tariffs and the cancellation of water supply schedules.

In Alushta, water scarcity is used for financial pressure on people - CNS

In temporarily occupied Alushta (AR Crimea), the water crisis is deepening due to worn-out networks and constant accidents, but the occupation authorities, instead of repairing, shift responsibility to the population. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance of the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNS), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the deficit is presented as "excessive consumption," preparing the ground for a sharp increase in tariffs.

The cancellation of water supply schedules is being considered, along with financial pressure on subscribers and even the introduction of a special regime to legalize it. As a result, a basic service becomes a way to compensate for management failure at the expense of the people.

- the report says.

It is indicated that, as a result, the basic vital service in Alushta is turning into an instrument of coercion: the consequences of management failure and infrastructure destruction are being shifted directly to the population, under the guise of "economy" rhetoric and an emergency.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine stated that Russia systematically turns the issue of water resources in the occupied territories into an instrument of propaganda and justification for the war. The Kremlin uses the "water issue" as a justification for a full-scale invasion, as well as to divert attention from real water supply problems in the temporarily occupied territories.

For the first time since 1971, no water is flowing: occupiers in Crimea are sounding the alarm due to the drying up of the Belbek River30.09.25, 13:49 • 25918 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEconomy
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea