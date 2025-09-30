In temporarily occupied Crimea, for the first time since 1971, water stopped flowing into the fullest river of Crimea - Belbek. This was reported by the Crimean "hydrometeorological center", reports UNN.

Details

The last time a similar situation was observed in 1971 - it was then that the construction of the North Crimean Canal was completed. Since August 10, there has been no runoff in the lower reaches of the Belbek River near the village of Fruktove: at the same time, in most small mudflow rivers in the Alushta, Sudak and Feodosia regions, the absence of runoff has been observed since the end of April.

As of September 2025, the inflow to Crimean reservoirs was insignificant:

Bilohirske - 0.32 million cubic meters;

Simferopol - 0.16 million cubic meters;

Shchaslyve - 0.19 million cubic meters.

Meanwhile, on the Alma River above the dam of the Partizanske reservoir and on the Chorna River, above the Chornorichensk reservoir, drying up continued, and there was no water inflow.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, Russians faced a critical water shortage. At the same time, the Kremlin is waiting for autumn and winter precipitation.