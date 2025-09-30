$41.320.16
11:14 AM • 3602 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
08:49 AM • 18368 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
08:28 AM • 36517 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
07:51 AM • 20677 views
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 20245 views
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
06:49 AM • 19869 views
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
September 30, 04:27 AM • 19709 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
September 30, 04:06 AM • 22516 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 64594 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 136484 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
For the first time since 1971, no water is flowing: occupiers in Crimea are sounding the alarm due to the drying up of the Belbek River

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7614 views

In temporarily occupied Crimea, for the first time since 1971, water has stopped flowing into the Belbek River, the most abundant river. The absence of flow has been observed since August 10, and in most small mudflow rivers - since the end of April.

For the first time since 1971, no water is flowing: occupiers in Crimea are sounding the alarm due to the drying up of the Belbek River

In temporarily occupied Crimea, for the first time since 1971, water stopped flowing into the fullest river of Crimea - Belbek. This was reported by the Crimean "hydrometeorological center", reports UNN.

Details

The last time a similar situation was observed in 1971 - it was then that the construction of the North Crimean Canal was completed. Since August 10, there has been no runoff in the lower reaches of the Belbek River near the village of Fruktove: at the same time, in most small mudflow rivers in the Alushta, Sudak and Feodosia regions, the absence of runoff has been observed since the end of April.

As of September 2025, the inflow to Crimean reservoirs was insignificant:

  • Bilohirske - 0.32 million cubic meters;
    • Simferopol - 0.16 million cubic meters;
      • Shchaslyve - 0.19 million cubic meters.

        Meanwhile, on the Alma River above the dam of the Partizanske reservoir and on the Chorna River, above the Chornorichensk reservoir, drying up continued, and there was no water inflow.

        Recall

        In the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, Russians faced a critical water shortage. At the same time, the Kremlin is waiting for autumn and winter precipitation.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyWeather and environment
        Rains in Ukraine
        Snow in Ukraine
        Donetsk Oblast
        Feodosia
        Crimea