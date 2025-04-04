$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15008 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27182 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130878 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212655 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391063 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253867 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310085 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44593 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Feodosia

Mobile communication and Internet suddenly disappeared in a number of cities in occupied Crimea - media

In Kerch, Feodosia, Sudak and Yevpatoria, mobile communications and the Internet were cut off. When trying to make a call, the message “not registered in the network” appears.

War • February 5, 07:51 PM • 31021 views

Fuel oil from Russian tankers can reach the coast of Odesa and Mykolaiv - Pletenchuk

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy reported that the coasts of Odesa and Mykolaiv may have been contaminated with fuel oil from Russian tankers. The accident has already killed about 15-20 thousand birds and more than 30 dolphins off the coast of Crimea.

Society • January 9, 07:33 AM • 24743 views

Biologist: About 15-20 thousand birds have already died due to fuel oil spill in the Kerch Strait

About 15-20 thousand birds died due to the fuel oil spill in the Kerch Strait after the accident of Russian tankers. According to a biologist, 90% of the rescued birds have low chances of survival due to impaired thermoregulation.

Society • January 7, 05:27 PM • 20338 views

Fuel oil discharge off the coast of occupied Crimea: more than 30 dolphins killed, kilometers of pollution

More than 30 dolphins died off the coast of occupied Crimea after the Volgoneft tanker accident. Fuel oil pollution stretches for kilometers.

Society • January 6, 08:29 AM • 25369 views

New increase in gasoline prices in Crimea: what is happening with the cost of the A95

In the occupied Crimea, the price of a 95 gasoline increased by 1. 3 rubles per month to 69.19 rubles/liter. activists attribute this to the fall in the ruble exchange rate and the complication of logistics after the destruction of an oil depot in Feodosia.

War • December 9, 03:46 PM • 31801 views

Sabotage in Kherson region: relay cabinet destroyed near Crimea - ATESH

An agent of the ATES movement conducted a successful sabotage near Novooleksiyivka, destroying a relay cabinet. The operation complicated the occupiers' logistics, especially the supply of fuel after the attack on the port in Feodosia.

War • October 20, 02:19 AM • 82259 views

Gasoline prices have risen sharply after the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on an oil depot in occupied Crimea

After the attack on the oil depot in Feodosia, the price of A95 gasoline in Crimea rose to 67. 19 rubles per liter. Experts note the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strikes on fuel infrastructure and Russia's inability to mitigate the consequences.

Economy • October 18, 05:04 PM • 19049 views

British intelligence: attacks on occupied Crimea weaken russia's military potential

The UK Ministry of Defense analyzes the attack on the oil terminal in Feodosia. The attacks on Crimea, including air defense, airfields and logistics facilities, are gradually undermining russia's military capabilities on the peninsula.

War • October 17, 10:36 AM • 11739 views

Occupied Feodosia: on the 9th day after the fire at the oil depot, the air is normal, according to Russian monitors

On the 9th day after the fire at the oil depot in occupied Feodosia, no pollutants were detected. According to Russian experts, 1,020 air samples have been taken since the fire started.

Society • October 15, 12:38 PM • 12592 views

Burnt tanks and foam in the lakes: photos of the oil depot in Feodosia, destroyed by the Defense Forces, have appeared

Photos of a Russian oil depot in the occupied port of Feodosia after a strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces have emerged. The fire was extinguished for almost a week, 12 tanks were damaged, 8 of which were destroyed, and buildings on the territory of the facility also burned down.

War • October 14, 08:18 AM • 13595 views

Damage to the oil depot in Feodosia: the occupiers have a shortage of fuel, they are setting up mobile gas stations

Partisans report that after the fire at the oil depot in Feodosia, the occupiers are setting up mobile gas stations en masse due to fuel shortages. The Russian occupation command has limited the time that fuel storage points can stay in one place to 10-12 hours.

War • October 11, 01:44 PM • 14067 views

Active burning stopped at the damaged oil depot in Feodosia - media

Active combustion has stopped at the oil depot in Feodosia, which was hit on October 7. Only faint light smoke can be seen, and the powerful sound heard the day before was from the destruction of a tank.

War • October 11, 06:59 AM • 11875 views

Smoke from the fire at the oil depot in occupied Feodosia reached the Sea of Azov

The fire at the oil terminal in occupied Feodosia continues for the third day. The smoke from the fire stretches for more than 20 km, reaching the Sea of Azov, and 1137 people have been evacuated.

Society • October 10, 09:37 AM • 12636 views

Day three: new footage of the fire at the oil depot in Feodosia after the hit

An oil storage facility in occupied Feodosia continues to burn after an attack by the Ukrainian army. Two more tanks exploded at night. This is the largest terminal in Crimea that provided fuel to the Russian army.

War • October 9, 06:57 AM • 13430 views

Burning for the second day: satellite photos of the Russian oil terminal in Feodosia attacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces have appeared

The first satellite images of the fire at the oil depot in the occupied port of Feodosia have been released. The Pantsir-S1 air defense system was not damaged, although it was located near the burning tanks.

War • October 8, 01:28 PM • 13239 views

The fire area after the oil terminal in Feodosia was hit increased to 2.5 thousand square meters

An oil port in occupied Feodosia continues to burn after an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The fire area has grown to 2.5 thousand square meters, according to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

War • October 8, 12:40 PM • 12545 views

“It's burning down": Andryushchenko shares new footage of fire after hit in Feodosia

An advisor to the mayor of Mariupol said that the fire at the oil terminal in occupied Feodosia is still ongoing. Earlier, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed a successful strike on this facility, which was used to supply the Russian army.

War • October 8, 05:54 AM • 36140 views

Traffic on Kerch highway is restricted in Feodosia after oil terminal is hit

Traffic on the Kerch highway is restricted after the damage to the offshore oil terminal in Feodosia. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the strike on the largest terminal in Crimea, which supplied the needs of the Russian occupation army.

Society • October 7, 09:17 AM • 13763 views

General Staff confirms strike on oil terminal in occupied Feodosia

The General Staff reported a successful strike on an offshore oil terminal in occupied Feodosia. The facility was the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products used to supply the Russian army.

War • October 7, 05:30 AM • 13402 views

Oil depot burns in Feodosia after UAV attack

In the temporarily occupied Feodosia, an oil depot caught fire after a drone attack. Local residents heard explosions, while the occupation authorities claim no casualties.

News of the World • October 7, 03:25 AM • 28928 views

People rally in Krasnodar, Russia, due to power and water cutoffs, detentions begin

In Krasnodar, Russia, residents are demanding that electricity and water supplies be restored. Massive power outages are also taking place in other southern regions of Russia and in the occupied Crimea.

News of the World • July 20, 12:52 PM • 22700 views

Some residents in the occupied Crimea were left without water supply

In the temporarily occupied Kerch, Feodosia and Saki, some subscribers were left without water due to damage to the main networks. The occupation authorities promise to restore water supply by 17:00.

War • July 20, 12:24 PM • 85530 views

Large-scale power outages in occupied Crimea. Sevastopol to introduce timetables

In Crimea and Sevastopol, power outages occurred due to grid overload, affecting many localities, including Yalta, Alushta, Sudak, Feodosia and Kerch, which led to temporary restrictions on electricity consumption in Sevastopol.

Crimes and emergencies • July 16, 04:54 PM • 19302 views

Invaders evacuate military from Dzhanka and actively restore airfields in the depths of occupied Crimea - "ATESH"

Ukrainian guerrillas report that Russians are evacuating military personnel from Dzhankoy and are actively rebuilding airfields deep in occupied Crimea, probably in anticipation of successful attacks by Ukrainian forces.

War • May 24, 08:29 AM • 17608 views

The invaders transferred two more ships from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk

Russia probably transferred two more ships, a small anti-submarine ship and a base minesweeper, from occupied Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk amid large-scale losses near Crimea.

War • May 22, 10:01 AM • 92094 views

The occupation authorities of Crimea put up for auction three historical dachas

In temporarily occupied Feodosia, the russian occupation authorities put up for auction three historical dachas built in the late XIX - early XX centuries.

Society • May 21, 02:54 PM • 21730 views

Since the beginning of the year, 226 dolphins have washed up on the shores of the occupied Crimea

Since the beginning of 2024, 226 dolphins have died on the shores of occupied Crimea due to the activities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Society • May 6, 11:16 AM • 16897 views

Media: Russian ship "Sergei Kotov" hit is confirmed, it was a special operation of the DIU

The Ukrainian military has reportedly conducted a special operation to destroy the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov in occupied Crimea.

War • March 5, 06:38 AM • 26397 views

Networks report a night attack on the Russian ship "Sergei Kotov" near Feodosia

The Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov was hit near Feodosia in occupied Crimea in a night attack reported by Russian publicists.

War • March 5, 06:09 AM • 35535 views

Turkish Foreign Minister believes that the issues of Russian occupation and ceasefire should be separated

Turkey hopes that ceasefire talks in Ukraine will begin soon, separating the issues of Russian occupation and ceasefire.

War • March 4, 08:39 AM • 91254 views