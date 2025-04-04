In Kerch, Feodosia, Sudak and Yevpatoria, mobile communications and the Internet were cut off. When trying to make a call, the message “not registered in the network” appears.
A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy reported that the coasts of Odesa and Mykolaiv may have been contaminated with fuel oil from Russian tankers. The accident has already killed about 15-20 thousand birds and more than 30 dolphins off the coast of Crimea.
About 15-20 thousand birds died due to the fuel oil spill in the Kerch Strait after the accident of Russian tankers. According to a biologist, 90% of the rescued birds have low chances of survival due to impaired thermoregulation.
More than 30 dolphins died off the coast of occupied Crimea after the Volgoneft tanker accident. Fuel oil pollution stretches for kilometers.
In the occupied Crimea, the price of a 95 gasoline increased by 1. 3 rubles per month to 69.19 rubles/liter. activists attribute this to the fall in the ruble exchange rate and the complication of logistics after the destruction of an oil depot in Feodosia.
An agent of the ATES movement conducted a successful sabotage near Novooleksiyivka, destroying a relay cabinet. The operation complicated the occupiers' logistics, especially the supply of fuel after the attack on the port in Feodosia.
After the attack on the oil depot in Feodosia, the price of A95 gasoline in Crimea rose to 67. 19 rubles per liter. Experts note the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strikes on fuel infrastructure and Russia's inability to mitigate the consequences.
The UK Ministry of Defense analyzes the attack on the oil terminal in Feodosia. The attacks on Crimea, including air defense, airfields and logistics facilities, are gradually undermining russia's military capabilities on the peninsula.
On the 9th day after the fire at the oil depot in occupied Feodosia, no pollutants were detected. According to Russian experts, 1,020 air samples have been taken since the fire started.
Photos of a Russian oil depot in the occupied port of Feodosia after a strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces have emerged. The fire was extinguished for almost a week, 12 tanks were damaged, 8 of which were destroyed, and buildings on the territory of the facility also burned down.
Partisans report that after the fire at the oil depot in Feodosia, the occupiers are setting up mobile gas stations en masse due to fuel shortages. The Russian occupation command has limited the time that fuel storage points can stay in one place to 10-12 hours.
Active combustion has stopped at the oil depot in Feodosia, which was hit on October 7. Only faint light smoke can be seen, and the powerful sound heard the day before was from the destruction of a tank.
The fire at the oil terminal in occupied Feodosia continues for the third day. The smoke from the fire stretches for more than 20 km, reaching the Sea of Azov, and 1137 people have been evacuated.
An oil storage facility in occupied Feodosia continues to burn after an attack by the Ukrainian army. Two more tanks exploded at night. This is the largest terminal in Crimea that provided fuel to the Russian army.
The first satellite images of the fire at the oil depot in the occupied port of Feodosia have been released. The Pantsir-S1 air defense system was not damaged, although it was located near the burning tanks.
An oil port in occupied Feodosia continues to burn after an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The fire area has grown to 2.5 thousand square meters, according to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
An advisor to the mayor of Mariupol said that the fire at the oil terminal in occupied Feodosia is still ongoing. Earlier, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed a successful strike on this facility, which was used to supply the Russian army.
Traffic on the Kerch highway is restricted after the damage to the offshore oil terminal in Feodosia. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the strike on the largest terminal in Crimea, which supplied the needs of the Russian occupation army.
The General Staff reported a successful strike on an offshore oil terminal in occupied Feodosia. The facility was the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products used to supply the Russian army.
In the temporarily occupied Feodosia, an oil depot caught fire after a drone attack. Local residents heard explosions, while the occupation authorities claim no casualties.
In Krasnodar, Russia, residents are demanding that electricity and water supplies be restored. Massive power outages are also taking place in other southern regions of Russia and in the occupied Crimea.
In the temporarily occupied Kerch, Feodosia and Saki, some subscribers were left without water due to damage to the main networks. The occupation authorities promise to restore water supply by 17:00.
In Crimea and Sevastopol, power outages occurred due to grid overload, affecting many localities, including Yalta, Alushta, Sudak, Feodosia and Kerch, which led to temporary restrictions on electricity consumption in Sevastopol.
Ukrainian guerrillas report that Russians are evacuating military personnel from Dzhankoy and are actively rebuilding airfields deep in occupied Crimea, probably in anticipation of successful attacks by Ukrainian forces.
Russia probably transferred two more ships, a small anti-submarine ship and a base minesweeper, from occupied Sevastopol in Crimea to Novorossiysk amid large-scale losses near Crimea.
In temporarily occupied Feodosia, the russian occupation authorities put up for auction three historical dachas built in the late XIX - early XX centuries.
Since the beginning of 2024, 226 dolphins have died on the shores of occupied Crimea due to the activities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.
The Ukrainian military has reportedly conducted a special operation to destroy the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov in occupied Crimea.
The Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov was hit near Feodosia in occupied Crimea in a night attack reported by Russian publicists.
Turkey hopes that ceasefire talks in Ukraine will begin soon, separating the issues of Russian occupation and ceasefire.