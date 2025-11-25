$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
03:19 PM • 2526 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
02:59 PM • 5502 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
02:47 PM • 6020 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 6576 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
01:51 PM • 10155 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 11312 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 20512 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 13011 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 11259 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
12:32 PM • 10025 views
Bloomberg: Driscoll's team says talks with Russians in UAE are going well, Budanov also in Abu Dhabi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
85%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman LeavittNovember 25, 07:26 AM • 31097 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhotoNovember 25, 07:40 AM • 34023 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspaceNovember 25, 07:50 AM • 37222 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealedNovember 25, 08:01 AM • 51167 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 42856 views
Publications
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 20519 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 31036 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 83257 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 111746 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 101368 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Keir Starmer
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
State Border of Ukraine
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 4136 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 42876 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 66173 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 67231 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 74443 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Film

Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2544 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the application of sanctions against 56 merchant ships that illegally entered the occupied ports of Ukraine and exported food. The sanctions, imposed for 10 years, provide for asset blocking and restrictions on trade operations.

Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the National Security and Defense Council's decision to impose sanctions against 56 maritime vessels that, in 2022–2025, illegally entered temporarily occupied Ukrainian ports by Russia and exported Ukrainian food products. This is reported by UNN with reference to Presidential Decree No. 860/2025 and a statement on the Official Website of the President of Ukraine.

Details

As stated in the report, among the vessels are those that loaded thousands of tons of stolen Ukrainian wheat, sunflower seeds, and other food products in the closed ports of Russian-occupied Sevastopol and Feodosia and exported them abroad. In addition, a significant portion of the vessels are already under sanctions from other countries, including the European Union, the United States, and Switzerland.

The vessels used flags not only of the Russian Federation: 17 of them sailed under the flags of other countries. Individuals who carried out these logistics operations prohibited by Ukraine received financial gain and paid taxes to the state budget of Russia, which enabled the Russian Federation to finance its war machine.

- stated in the report.

According to the decree, the sanctions, which are imposed for 10 years, provide for asset blocking, restrictions on trade operations, restrictions on resource transit, suspension of economic and financial obligations, and more.

Recall

Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick launched a campaign to collect signatures to bring to a vote a bill that provides for strengthening sanctions against Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Switzerland
Feodosia
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Sevastopol