Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the National Security and Defense Council's decision to impose sanctions against 56 maritime vessels that, in 2022–2025, illegally entered temporarily occupied Ukrainian ports by Russia and exported Ukrainian food products. This is reported by UNN with reference to Presidential Decree No. 860/2025 and a statement on the Official Website of the President of Ukraine.

Details

As stated in the report, among the vessels are those that loaded thousands of tons of stolen Ukrainian wheat, sunflower seeds, and other food products in the closed ports of Russian-occupied Sevastopol and Feodosia and exported them abroad. In addition, a significant portion of the vessels are already under sanctions from other countries, including the European Union, the United States, and Switzerland.

The vessels used flags not only of the Russian Federation: 17 of them sailed under the flags of other countries. Individuals who carried out these logistics operations prohibited by Ukraine received financial gain and paid taxes to the state budget of Russia, which enabled the Russian Federation to finance its war machine. - stated in the report.

According to the decree, the sanctions, which are imposed for 10 years, provide for asset blocking, restrictions on trade operations, restrictions on resource transit, suspension of economic and financial obligations, and more.

Recall

Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick launched a campaign to collect signatures to bring to a vote a bill that provides for strengthening sanctions against Russia.