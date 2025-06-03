The Kerch Bridge is in smoke, explosions are being recorded again in Crimea

In the north-west of occupied Sevastopol, local residents hear explosions, and in the east of Crimea, smoke is reported in the area of the Kerch Bridge. UNN reports with reference to Crimean Wind.

Details

According to the telegram channel "Crimean Wind", which refers to information from its subscribers, a powerful explosion occurred in occupied Kerch at about 15.00.

A helicopter was raised into the air, which is conducting a flight around the coastline along the strait. - reports the TG channel "Crimean Wind".

The situation is being actively discussed in Kerch public pages.

The Kerch Bridge in smoke Is it a smoke screen or an arrival - writes TG channel.

Also, "Crimean Wind" reports explosions heard in the area of Belbek airfield in Sevastopol. In addition, there are reports of two explosions heard in Feodosia, writes Crimean Wind.

Let us remind you

Russian air defense allegedly shot down a drone over the Crimean Bridge. The wreckage of the drone fell on the road surface during the movement of cars, traffic was suspended for three hours.

Kerch Bridge was closed to traffic for more than 2.5 hours after reports of night explosions.