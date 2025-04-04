Crimean bridge

The Russians fortified the bridge in advance. Ukraine chose it as a target from 100 proposed by the United States, striking with ATACMS in August 2024, although the bridge was not destroyed.
SSU destroyed 11 Russian ships in the Black Sea and over 1,700 tanks at the front. Thousands of units of military equipment were also hit, causing significant losses to the enemy.
Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk confirmed that the Kerch Bridge is one of the targets in the region. The Russians are stepping up their defense of the facility and preparing for possible attacks after losing half of their defenses to storms.
The occupiers have installed 17 barges with booms in the northern part of the Kerch Bridge. The restoration of the protective structures began after storms destroyed most of the 36 previous barges.
An air alert has been declared in occupied Crimea and traffic across the Kerch Bridge is blocked. Russian air defense forces are operating in the Bryansk region and claim to have destroyed a drone.
On the night of January 11, Russian regions were subjected to a massive drone attack. Local residents reported air defense operations and explosions in Voronezh, Kursk, Saratov, Lipetsk, and Novorossiysk regions.
The Kerch Bridge was closed in occupied Crimea because of drone sightings. Air defense systems are operating over the peninsula, aviation has been deployed, and local residents report explosions in Kerch.
Russia is trying to restore the defenses near the Kerch Bridge that were damaged by the storms. The occupiers have reinforced the facility with echeloned air defense systems and increased the number of fuel tankers to supply fuel.
Satellite images showed a reduction in the number of protective barges near the Kerch bridge from 34 to 18 units due to fall and winter storms. russia makes no attempt to restore the lost barriers.
The Navy spokesman said that part of the Russian barriers of the Kerch Bridge were out of order due to storms. The storm season will last for another 2-3 months.
A group of Sea Dragons "Sea Baby" attacked Russian Helicopters and planes in the Kerch Bay. As a result of the battle, Russians were killed and wounded, and enemy helicopters suffered significant damage.
In the center of Kerch, mobile internet disappeared after a series of explosions near the Zatoka shipyard. The invaders blocked the Crimean Bridge.
Invaders blocked traffic on the Crimean Bridge, explosions are heard in Kerch near the Zatoka shipyard. In the Kerch Strait, they report the possible appearance of Ukrainian naval drones.
Russia has completely lost the ability to defend the Kerch Bridge from the sea, where it used to have 10 ships. The occupiers compensate for this with a large number of air defense systems, creating a dense air defense.
The remains of booby-traps installed to protect the bridge from Ukrainian drones were found near the Kerch embankment. Hollow tanks and reinforcement structures were found among the wreckage.
A missile threat has been announced in the occupied Crimea, and air defense is reported to be operating. The Kerch Bridge is covered with a smoke screen, explosions are heard near Dzhankoy, and a NATO reconnaissance aircraft is spotted over Romania.
Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said that the Sea of Azov is under the fire control of the Ukrainian Navy. Two Russian submarines remain in the Black Sea, whose main function is to protect Novorossiysk.
Fragments of the boom barriers installed by Russia to protect the Kerch Bridge float off the coast of Kerch. Russia is stepping up its defense of the bridge by increasing the number of barges and installing additional barriers.
Billionaires Arkady and Boris Rotenberg have seized 10 plots of land in Crimea that previously belonged to Ukrainian businessmen. The land is needed for the construction of a yacht marina in Balaklava Bay on behalf of Putin.
Ukraine asks the Arbitration Tribunal in The Hague to order Russia to dismantle the Kerch Bridge to restore shipping. Zolotareva calls for an end to Russia's violations of international maritime law.
Satellite imagery shows that Russia is installing new barriers and air defense systems near the Kerch Bridge in an effort to protect the bridge from attacks by Ukrainian naval and airborne drones.
Russia has begun construction of a “mysterious structure” to protect the Kerch bridge. Due to the beginning of the stormy period, the completion of construction this season is unlikely, said a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy.
The occupiers are installing new engineering fortifications in Yevpatoriya, according to the underground movement ATESH. This may be related to the “terrorist defense” exercises in Crimea and the growth of the guerrilla movement in the occupied territories.
Hearings on Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia over violations of the law of the sea have begun in The Hague. Ukraine demands to restore its rights in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait.
On the island of Tuzla near the Kerch Bridge, Russians are installing metal towers with Pantsir-S1M air defense systems. The 30-35 meter high towers are placed on both sides of the bridge to create a security dome.
At least 4 explosions were recorded in occupied Kerch. The occupation authorities have not yet commented on the situation.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported the interception of 5 drones over the Black Sea. In Kerch, according to local sources, a Pantsir-S1 air defense system could have been hit, and traffic on the Crimean bridge was temporarily suspended.
The head of the Defense Intelligence believes that it will be easier to regain Crimea through the Crimean Bridge and the Perekop Isthmus. Budanov refutes the myth of the peninsula's impregnability, recalling its conquest in the past.
Work continues on the construction of defenses and an additional bridge near the Kerch Bridge. Active construction continues from the arched spans to the Kuban, and piles are being installed.
Kirill Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, said that there is a chance that the Crimean bridge will be destroyed in the coming months.