We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15744 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28734 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64791 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213838 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122627 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391896 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310772 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213754 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244222 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
News by theme

Ukraine attacked the Crimean Bridge with ATACMS missiles in the summer of 2024 against the position of the USA - NYT

The Russians fortified the bridge in advance. Ukraine chose it as a target from 100 proposed by the United States, striking with ATACMS in August 2024, although the bridge was not destroyed.

War • March 31, 01:13 AM • 217777 views

Hit 11 Russian ships in the Black Sea and over 1,700 tanks: SSU on the results on the 33rd anniversary of its creation

SSU destroyed 11 Russian ships in the Black Sea and over 1,700 tanks at the front. Thousands of units of military equipment were also hit, causing significant losses to the enemy.

Society • March 25, 07:29 AM • 34627 views

Kerch Bridge remains one of the goals - Navy spokesman

Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk confirmed that the Kerch Bridge is one of the targets in the region. The Russians are stepping up their defense of the facility and preparing for possible attacks after losing half of their defenses to storms.

War • February 3, 09:24 AM • 40739 views

Russia restores protection of the Kerch bridge after devastating storms: what is known

The occupiers have installed 17 barges with booms in the northern part of the Kerch Bridge. The restoration of the protective structures began after storms destroyed most of the 36 previous barges.

War • January 27, 05:30 PM • 38776 views

Kerch bridge blocked in occupied Crimea due to alarm, air defense system in Bryansk

An air alert has been declared in occupied Crimea and traffic across the Kerch Bridge is blocked. Russian air defense forces are operating in the Bryansk region and claim to have destroyed a drone.

War • January 13, 06:29 PM • 31935 views

Large-scale drone attack in Russia: explosions heard, fire started in Novorossiysk

On the night of January 11, Russian regions were subjected to a massive drone attack. Local residents reported air defense operations and explosions in Voronezh, Kursk, Saratov, Lipetsk, and Novorossiysk regions.

War • January 10, 11:50 PM • 30103 views

Drones reported in Crimea: Russia has raised aircraft, closed the Kerch Bridge

The Kerch Bridge was closed in occupied Crimea because of drone sightings. Air defense systems are operating over the peninsula, aviation has been deployed, and local residents report explosions in Kerch.

War • January 10, 11:25 PM • 28535 views

Russian Navy: Russia is trying to restore facilities near Kerch Bridge that were damaged by storms

Russia is trying to restore the defenses near the Kerch Bridge that were damaged by the storms. The occupiers have reinforced the facility with echeloned air defense systems and increased the number of fuel tankers to supply fuel.

War • January 6, 08:58 AM • 37912 views

Russia has already lost almost half of the barge barriers at the Kerch bridge

Satellite images showed a reduction in the number of protective barges near the Kerch bridge from 34 to 18 units due to fall and winter storms. russia makes no attempt to restore the lost barriers.

Society • January 4, 10:52 AM • 38791 views

Kerch Bridge's defenses may have failed - Navy

The Navy spokesman said that part of the Russian barriers of the Kerch Bridge were out of order due to storms. The storm season will last for another 2-3 months.

War • December 29, 12:18 PM • 67626 views

SBU marine drones engaged in a battle with Russian aircraft in the Kerch bay: video

A group of Sea Dragons "Sea Baby" attacked Russian Helicopters and planes in the Kerch Bay. As a result of the battle, Russians were killed and wounded, and enemy helicopters suffered significant damage.

War • December 9, 07:44 AM • 17808 views

In the center of Kerch, the internet disappeared after reports of explosions

In the center of Kerch, mobile internet disappeared after a series of explosions near the Zatoka shipyard. The invaders blocked the Crimean Bridge.

Society • December 6, 10:03 AM • 15996 views

Invaders blocked the Crimean Bridge, explosions were heard in Kerch

Invaders blocked traffic on the Crimean Bridge, explosions are heard in Kerch near the Zatoka shipyard. In the Kerch Strait, they report the possible appearance of Ukrainian naval drones.

News of the World • December 6, 05:50 AM • 18740 views

Kerch bridge is guarded by a large number of air defense systems, but there is no protection from the sea - Pletenchuk

Russia has completely lost the ability to defend the Kerch Bridge from the sea, where it used to have 10 ships. The occupiers compensate for this with a large number of air defense systems, creating a dense air defense.

War • November 15, 11:00 AM • 26720 views

In the occupied Crimea, the sea current washed ashore elements of the barriers previously installed near the Kerch Bridge

The remains of booby-traps installed to protect the bridge from Ukrainian drones were found near the Kerch embankment. Hollow tanks and reinforcement structures were found among the wreckage.

Society • November 5, 06:33 PM • 30499 views

Kerch bridge in smoke, Russia “shoots down missiles” over occupied Crimea

A missile threat has been announced in the occupied Crimea, and air defense is reported to be operating. The Kerch Bridge is covered with a smoke screen, explosions are heard near Dzhankoy, and a NATO reconnaissance aircraft is spotted over Romania.

War • October 17, 01:34 PM • 12904 views

Pletenchuk: Azov Sea is under fire control of the Navy

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk said that the Sea of Azov is under the fire control of the Ukrainian Navy. Two Russian submarines remain in the Black Sea, whose main function is to protect Novorossiysk.

War • October 14, 09:04 AM • 15233 views

The barriers used by Russia to cover the Kerch Bridge were washed up on the shores of Kerch

Fragments of the boom barriers installed by Russia to protect the Kerch Bridge float off the coast of Kerch. Russia is stepping up its defense of the bridge by increasing the number of barges and installing additional barriers.

War • October 13, 02:30 PM • 34526 views

In occupied Balaklava, billionaires close to Putin received 10 plots of land - media

Billionaires Arkady and Boris Rotenberg have seized 10 plots of land in Crimea that previously belonged to Ukrainian businessmen. The land is needed for the construction of a yacht marina in Balaklava Bay on behalf of Putin.

War • October 4, 06:46 PM • 27145 views

Ukraine Calls on the Hague Tribunal to Order Russia to Dismantle the Kerch Bridge

Ukraine asks the Arbitration Tribunal in The Hague to order Russia to dismantle the Kerch Bridge to restore shipping. Zolotareva calls for an end to Russia's violations of international maritime law.

War • October 3, 06:10 PM • 30742 views

russia has again stepped up its attempts to protect the Kerch Bridge

Satellite imagery shows that Russia is installing new barriers and air defense systems near the Kerch Bridge in an effort to protect the bridge from attacks by Ukrainian naval and airborne drones.

War • October 2, 09:40 AM • 13201 views

Navy: Russia is unlikely to be able to build a protective structure for the Kerch Bridge this season

Russia has begun construction of a “mysterious structure” to protect the Kerch bridge. Due to the beginning of the stormy period, the completion of construction this season is unlikely, said a spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy.

War • September 26, 10:45 AM • 15129 views

Russians are building new fortifications at the entrances to occupied Yevpatoriya - ATESH

The occupiers are installing new engineering fortifications in Yevpatoriya, according to the underground movement ATESH. This may be related to the “terrorist defense” exercises in Crimea and the growth of the guerrilla movement in the occupied territories.

War • September 25, 12:40 PM • 14263 views

Hearings on the merits of Ukraine's claim against Russia for violation of the law of the sea began in Hague

Hearings on Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia over violations of the law of the sea have begun in The Hague. Ukraine demands to restore its rights in the Black and Azov Seas and the Kerch Strait.

War • September 23, 01:55 PM • 16628 views

Occupants build towers for air defense systems along the Crimean bridge - Crisis Group

On the island of Tuzla near the Kerch Bridge, Russians are installing metal towers with Pantsir-S1M air defense systems. The 30-35 meter high towers are placed on both sides of the bridge to create a security dome.

War • September 22, 04:19 PM • 34539 views

A series of explosions occurred in occupied Kerch

At least 4 explosions were recorded in occupied Kerch. The occupation authorities have not yet commented on the situation.

War • August 16, 06:50 PM • 41640 views

Russia claims to have "intercepted" 5 drones over the Black Sea, with public reports of a possible Pantsyr being hit

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the interception of 5 drones over the Black Sea. In Kerch, according to local sources, a Pantsir-S1 air defense system could have been hit, and traffic on the Crimean bridge was temporarily suspended.

War • August 16, 06:04 AM • 18263 views

From a military point of view, it is much easier to recapture Crimea than Donbas - Budanov

The head of the Defense Intelligence believes that it will be easier to regain Crimea through the Crimean Bridge and the Perekop Isthmus. Budanov refutes the myth of the peninsula's impregnability, recalling its conquest in the past.

War • August 7, 09:48 AM • 114787 views

Russians continue to build defenses around the Kerch Bridge

Work continues on the construction of defenses and an additional bridge near the Kerch Bridge. Active construction continues from the arched spans to the Kuban, and piles are being installed.

War • August 6, 01:14 PM • 66868 views

"The work is going on": Budanov admits destruction of Crimean bridge

Kirill Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, said that there is a chance that the Crimean bridge will be destroyed in the coming months.

War • August 2, 07:52 PM • 68623 views