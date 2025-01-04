russia lost almost half of the barge barriers at the Kerch bridge during the fall and winter storms. This is reported by the monitoring group "Crimean Wind" with reference to satellite imagery data, reports UNN.

"During the fall and winter storms, Russia has already lost almost half of the barge barriers at the Kerch Bridge, but they are not being rebuilt," the report said.

It is noted that 18 barges can be counted on the fresh satellite image, while on November 8, 2024, on both sides of the shipping channel in the Kerch Strait 34 watercrafts fastened together in two rows were recorded.

On December 8, there were already 18 barges left in the strait, and since then, Russia has not attempted to rebuild the barriers.

Addendum

On December 29, Navy spokesman Dmitry Pletenchuk claimed that storms in the Kerch Strait had already this year put out of action some of the Russian barriers created to protect the Kerch Bridge.

In September, it was reported that the Russians were installing metal towers with platforms on the island of Tuzla near the Kerch Bridge to house air defense systems (ADS) to protect the Crimean bridge.

In July 2024, Kirill Budanov, head of the Defense Ministry's GSD, stated that the Crimean Bridge should be destroyed.