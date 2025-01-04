ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 75114 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155414 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131604 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138938 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136768 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176123 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111613 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167934 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104632 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114002 views

Russia has already lost almost half of the barge barriers at the Kerch bridge

Russia has already lost almost half of the barge barriers at the Kerch bridge

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30128 views

Satellite images showed a reduction in the number of protective barges near the Kerch bridge from 34 to 18 units due to fall and winter storms. russia makes no attempt to restore the lost barriers.

russia lost almost half of the barge barriers at the Kerch bridge during the fall and winter storms. This is reported by the monitoring group "Crimean Wind" with reference to satellite imagery data, reports UNN.

"During the fall and winter storms, Russia has already lost almost half of the barge barriers at the Kerch Bridge, but they are not being rebuilt," the report said.

It is noted that 18 barges can be counted on the fresh satellite image, while on November 8, 2024, on both sides of the shipping channel in the Kerch Strait 34 watercrafts fastened together in two rows were recorded.

On December 8, there were already 18 barges left in the strait, and since then, Russia has not attempted to rebuild the barriers.

Addendum

On December 29, Navy spokesman Dmitry Pletenchuk claimed that storms in the Kerch Strait had already this year put out of action some of the Russian barriers created to protect the Kerch Bridge.

In September, it was reported that the Russians were installing metal towers with platforms on the island of Tuzla near the Kerch Bridge to house air defense systems (ADS) to protect the Crimean bridge. 

In July 2024, Kirill Budanov, head of the Defense Ministry's GSD, stated that the Crimean Bridge should be destroyed.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
krymCrimea
crimean-bridgeCrimean bridge

