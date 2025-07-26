Evacuation from the battlefield has become significantly more difficult: a military medic told what injuries Ukrainian soldiers most often receive
Kyiv • UNN
Captain of the medical service Oleksiy Nosulko reported that evacuation from the battlefield has become significantly more complicated, and Ukrainian military personnel most often receive polytrauma due to modern means of destruction. Medical logistics suffers due to enemy drones, which leads to delays in the evacuation of the wounded.
At the tactical level, evacuation from the battlefield has become significantly more difficult compared to previous years. Ukrainian military personnel most often suffer polytrauma. This was stated by the first resident of the surgical infection department of the military medical center of the Eastern region, medical service captain Oleksiy Nosulko, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.
Currently, I am performing my duties at the permanent deployment point of the military medical clinical center of the Eastern region. We are currently supporting the active group of troops performing combat missions in the Donetsk region, partly in the Zaporizhzhia region, and sometimes on the border of the northern Donetsk region and the Kharkiv region.
He noted that they usually have many casualties and wounded, because it is in these regions where medics perform their tasks that battles take place, referring to the Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk directions.
Therefore, there is more than enough work…
Nosulko described the nature of injuries among military personnel.
Most often, it is polytrauma caused by modern means of destruction, i.e., high-precision tactical-level weapons, primarily FPV drones. These are explosive injuries that very often entail severe damage to several body parts, many injuries to the lower limbs combined with damage to the abdomen, chest. Many penetrating injuries to the cranial cavity, i.e., neurotrauma
Syrskyi calls for improved field medicine: not enough combat medics10.07.25, 17:16 • 4341 view
He noted that the situation is greatly complicated by the fact that medical logistics suffer greatly due to enemy drones.
... if in 2022, an evacuation 2-3 days after an injury was some terrible exclusive, today it hardly surprises anyone anymore. Unfortunately, it has become the norm... At the tactical level, evacuation from the battlefield has become significantly more difficult compared to previous years. In 2024, this problem escalated