Evacuation from the battlefield has become significantly more difficult: a military medic told what injuries Ukrainian soldiers most often receive

At the tactical level, evacuation from the battlefield has become significantly more difficult compared to previous years. Ukrainian military personnel most often suffer polytrauma. This was stated by the first resident of the surgical infection department of the military medical center of the Eastern region, medical service captain Oleksiy Nosulko, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Currently, I am performing my duties at the permanent deployment point of the military medical clinical center of the Eastern region. We are currently supporting the active group of troops performing combat missions in the Donetsk region, partly in the Zaporizhzhia region, and sometimes on the border of the northern Donetsk region and the Kharkiv region. - said Nosulko.

He noted that they usually have many casualties and wounded, because it is in these regions where medics perform their tasks that battles take place, referring to the Novopavlivka and Pokrovsk directions.

Therefore, there is more than enough work… - noted Nosulko.

Nosulko described the nature of injuries among military personnel.

Most often, it is polytrauma caused by modern means of destruction, i.e., high-precision tactical-level weapons, primarily FPV drones. These are explosive injuries that very often entail severe damage to several body parts, many injuries to the lower limbs combined with damage to the abdomen, chest. Many penetrating injuries to the cranial cavity, i.e., neurotrauma - said Nosulko.

He noted that the situation is greatly complicated by the fact that medical logistics suffer greatly due to enemy drones.