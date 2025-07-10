Syrskyi calls for improved field medicine: not enough combat medics

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting on military medicine, where he outlined key problems. Among the priorities are improving evacuation from the front line, including with the help of drones, as well as strengthening combat medics and stabilization points, where there is a shortage of personnel. Syrskyi wrote about this in his official Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Among the primary requirements is to improve the state of field medicine, in particular medical evacuation from the front line. In the conditions of modern warfare, we must use unmanned systems for this purpose - the post says.

The Commander-in-Chief added that the current level of staffing of medical services allows them to perform their assigned tasks. However, "there are not enough medics at the stabilization points," the Commander-in-Chief notes.

The link of junior medical personnel, namely combat medics, needs significant reinforcement - he emphasized.

To solve this personnel problem, by Syrskyi's order, starting from May, 2% of BZVP graduates are allocated for training in the specialty of combat medic. But, as currently indicated, this is not enough, so the search for effective solutions continues.

Syrskyi reported to the President on protection against long-range Russian strikes