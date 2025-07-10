Syrskyi calls for improved field medicine: not enough combat medics

$41.770.07
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
01:33 PM • 12080 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM • 14975 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
10:35 AM • 21874 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
09:06 AM • 21774 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 29334 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 69313 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyed
July 10, 05:10 AM
Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 meters
July 10, 06:16 AM
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - Kellogg
July 10, 07:25 AM
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed
08:58 AM
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma
12:07 PM
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma
12:07 PM
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
July 10, 05:30 AM
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left out
July 9, 05:25 PM
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years
July 9, 08:49 AM
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens
July 7, 08:59 AM
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 5, 05:41 PM
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert
July 5, 08:59 AM
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup
July 4, 06:59 AM
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

Syrskyi calls for improved field medicine: not enough combat medics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1803 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting on military medicine, identifying key problems. Among the priorities are improving evacuation from the front line, strengthening combat medics and stabilization points, where there is a shortage of personnel.

Syrskyi calls for improved field medicine: not enough combat medics

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting on military medicine, where he outlined key problems. Among the priorities are improving evacuation from the front line, including with the help of drones, as well as strengthening combat medics and stabilization points, where there is a shortage of personnel. Syrskyi wrote about this in his official Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Among the primary requirements is to improve the state of field medicine, in particular medical evacuation from the front line. In the conditions of modern warfare, we must use unmanned systems for this purpose 

- the post says.

The Commander-in-Chief added that the current level of staffing of medical services allows them to perform their assigned tasks. However, "there are not enough medics at the stabilization points," the Commander-in-Chief notes.

The link of junior medical personnel, namely combat medics, needs significant reinforcement 

- he emphasized.

To solve this personnel problem, by Syrskyi's order, starting from May, 2% of BZVP graduates are allocated for training in the specialty of combat medic. But, as currently indicated, this is not enough, so the search for effective solutions continues.

Syrskyi reported to the President on protection against long-range Russian strikes
06.07.25, 16:37

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Health
Oleksandr Syrskyi
