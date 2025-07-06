Syrskyi reported to the President on protection against long-range Russian strikes

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the situation at the front and on protection against Russian long-range strikes and Ukrainian long-range operations, reports UNN.

Details

Today's reports – primarily Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, on the front. Pokrovsk direction – the most assaults per day, also other Donetsk directions, Sumy region, Kharkiv region. Protection against Russian long-range strikes and our long-range work - said Zelenskyy.

The President expressed gratitude to every Ukrainian soldier for their accuracy and for their ability to reach even very remote areas in Russia.

Joint work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, our intelligence – everything that adds long-range capabilities to Ukraine helps us bring closer the end of this war - Zelenskyy stated.

In addition, Zelenskyy noted the brigades that showed the most results at the front this week.

Pokrovsk direction – this is primarily the 38th Marine Brigade and the 14th National Guard Operational Purpose Brigade. Thank you! Kupyansk direction – 3rd Assault, well done, warriors. Kharkiv region – Southern Slobozhanskyi direction – warriors of the 92nd Assault Brigade distinguished themselves. Sumy region – thanks to all warriors of the 225th Assault Regiment and the 95th Air Assault Brigade. Novopavlivka direction – 37th Marine Brigade and paratroopers of the Seventy-ninth, thank you! And special thanks for the results to the 1st and 425th Assault Regiments. Thank you to everyone who defends our state and works to make Ukraine's defense possible - said the President.

Addition

Defense Minister Umerov reported that Ukraine has developed a plan for systemic long-range operations and contracted several tens of thousands of long-range drones. This allows for high-precision strikes on important targets in Russia.