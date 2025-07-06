Syrskyi reported to the President on protection against long-range Russian strikes

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 6984 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 30921 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 52663 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 127426 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM • 117829 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 252498 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 297646 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 129168 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 113938 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 125403 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3.6m/s
35%
748mm
Popular news
Minus 1180 occupiers, 39 artillery systems and a plane: General Staff announced enemy losses per dayJuly 6, 05:00 AM • 10412 views
Novorossiysk reported a night attack by unmanned boats, the Kerch Bridge was also closedJuly 6, 06:57 AM • 38608 views
Mobilization and martial law will be extended by the Verkhovna Rada next plenary week – MPJuly 6, 07:06 AM • 13112 views
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained why Trump avoids a direct answer regarding arms sales to Ukraine09:36 AM • 2187 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's Conversation: Kellogg Reveals Details12:52 PM • 6192 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 92113 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 252497 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 297645 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 174014 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 174062 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 127425 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 49159 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 172075 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 199936 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 170862 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Syrskyi reported to the President on protection against long-range Russian strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1196 views

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the situation at the front, particularly in the Pokrovsk direction, and protection against Russian long-range strikes. Zelenskyy recognized the brigades that showed the best results at the front and thanked for the long-range capabilities.

Syrskyi reported to the President on protection against long-range Russian strikes

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the situation at the front and on protection against Russian long-range strikes and Ukrainian long-range operations, reports UNN.

Details

Today's reports – primarily Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, on the front. Pokrovsk direction – the most assaults per day, also other Donetsk directions, Sumy region, Kharkiv region. Protection against Russian long-range strikes and our long-range work

- said Zelenskyy.

The President expressed gratitude to every Ukrainian soldier for their accuracy and for their ability to reach even very remote areas in Russia.

Joint work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, our intelligence – everything that adds long-range capabilities to Ukraine helps us bring closer the end of this war

 - Zelenskyy stated.

Ukraine and USA launch joint drone production - Zelenskyy03.07.25, 16:00 • 1200 views

In addition, Zelenskyy noted the brigades that showed the most results at the front this week.

Pokrovsk direction – this is primarily the 38th Marine Brigade and the 14th National Guard Operational Purpose Brigade. Thank you! Kupyansk direction – 3rd Assault, well done, warriors. Kharkiv region – Southern Slobozhanskyi direction – warriors of the 92nd Assault Brigade distinguished themselves. Sumy region – thanks to all warriors of the 225th Assault Regiment and the 95th Air Assault Brigade. Novopavlivka direction – 37th Marine Brigade and paratroopers of the Seventy-ninth, thank you! And special thanks for the results to the 1st and 425th Assault Regiments. Thank you to everyone who defends our state and works to make Ukraine's defense possible

- said the President.

Discussed air defense capabilities and increasing sky protection: Zelenskyy revealed first details of conversation with Trump04.07.25, 17:31 • 1084 views

Addition

Defense Minister Umerov reported that Ukraine has developed a plan for systemic long-range operations and contracted several tens of thousands of long-range drones. This allows for high-precision strikes on important targets in Russia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Rustem Umerov
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9