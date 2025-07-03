$41.810.01
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Ukraine and USA launch joint drone production - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 257 views

Ukraine and the American company Swift Beat have signed an agreement on the joint production of thousands of drones, including interceptors, reconnaissance, and attack drones, already this year. This agreement paves the way for scaling up production in 2025.

Ukraine and USA launch joint drone production - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the signing of an agreement with the American company Swift Beat for the production of several thousand drones for defense needs this year. These include interceptor drones, reconnaissance quadcopters, and attack drones. The agreement is the first result of the Ukrainian delegation's visit to Denmark and opens up the prospect of scaling up production in 2025.

The President wrote about this on his official Telegram page, reports UNN.

The visit to Denmark begins with an important step for our defense. There is an agreement on Ukrainian-American cooperation in drone production, particularly interceptor drones – this is an obvious priority. An agreement has been signed with the strong American company Swift Beat. And it concerns several thousand drones this year and the possibility of significantly scaling up production next year.

- the post states.

The President emphasized that Ukraine needs more interceptors to destroy enemy drones and missiles. Therefore, work in Denmark continues, including "on new such agreements through joint productions."

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Tesla
