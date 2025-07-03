Ukraine and USA launch joint drone production - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the signing of an agreement with the American company Swift Beat for the production of several thousand drones for defense needs this year. These include interceptor drones, reconnaissance quadcopters, and attack drones. The agreement is the first result of the Ukrainian delegation's visit to Denmark and opens up the prospect of scaling up production in 2025.

The President wrote about this on his official Telegram page, reports UNN.

The visit to Denmark begins with an important step for our defense. There is an agreement on Ukrainian-American cooperation in drone production, particularly interceptor drones – this is an obvious priority. An agreement has been signed with the strong American company Swift Beat. And it concerns several thousand drones this year and the possibility of significantly scaling up production next year. - the post states.

The President emphasized that Ukraine needs more interceptors to destroy enemy drones and missiles. Therefore, work in Denmark continues, including "on new such agreements through joint productions."

