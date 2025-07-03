$41.810.01
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
Exclusives
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a phone conversation on Friday. The discussion is expected to cover the sudden halt of US arms supplies to Kyiv and potential future sales.

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to discuss the sudden halt of some key US arms supplies to Ukraine on Friday during a phone call, according to sources familiar with the plan, the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

Sources said the Ukrainian President would also raise the issue of potential future arms sales.

The timing of the talks could change, people familiar with the planning said. The White House and the Office of the President of Ukraine, as stated, did not respond to requests for comment on the planned conversation.

Ukraine summoned a senior US diplomat on Wednesday after being caught off guard by the Pentagon's decision to halt deliveries of several advanced weapons systems. Zelenskyy has lobbied for the purchase of American Patriot anti-missile systems, including at a meeting during last week's NATO summit, which Trump called "very pleasant."

MFA summoned US chargé d'affaires regarding arms supplies after reports of suspension of some deliveries02.07.25, 12:44 • 1293 views

The Ukrainians, the publication writes, were alarmed by the suspension of arms supplies, including a part that is now in Poland, while Russia is intensifying its summer offensive, which included its largest air attack of the entire war last weekend. Zelenskyy said he wants to buy 10 Patriot systems for $15 billion to defend against Russian drones and missiles, the publication notes.

Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump on Patriot systems and sky defense28.06.25, 17:36 • 13624 views

Trump suggested at the NATO summit that he would consider selling Patriot interceptors to Kyiv, but said supplies were low. US Department of Defense spokesman Sean Parnell said on Wednesday that the halt in supplies came after a "review of capabilities" conducted "to ensure that US military assistance aligns with our defense priorities."

Pentagon offers Trump options for military aid to Ukraine - Pentagon spokesman Parnell03.07.25, 01:33 • 1430 views

The Pentagon is concerned about its own stockpiles, which officials say have fallen to critical levels. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told Fox News on Wednesday that he understands Washington's need to carefully manage its reserves, but said that Ukraine "cannot do without the support it can get."

Zelenskyy said on Wednesday evening that he had held meetings with the ministers of defense and foreign affairs to discuss Ukraine's relations with the United States. Kyiv "is clarifying all the details of defense support," he said. "One way or another, we must ensure the protection of our people."

In Washington, lawmakers and former diplomats criticized the Pentagon for halting arms supplies that had already been allocated to Ukraine.

According to senior US and Ukrainian officials, the suspended deliveries include Patriot interceptors. Deliveries of some types of weapons are ongoing.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

