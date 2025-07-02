$41.820.04
49.410.42
ukenru
MFA summoned US chargé d'affaires regarding arms supplies after reports of suspension of some deliveries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 611 views

On July 2, the US suspended the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized the importance of continuing military assistance, especially for strengthening air defense.

MFA summoned US chargé d'affaires regarding arms supplies after reports of suspension of some deliveries

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited the interim US Chargé d'affaires, John Hinkel, and discussed the continuation of arms supplies, especially from already allocated packages with an emphasis on air defense, following reports of the cessation of supplies of some types of weapons to Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Details

It is reported that the temporary US Chargé d'affaires was invited on Wednesday, July 2.

The key topic of the conversation with the American diplomat was US military assistance and defense cooperation between the two states amid Russia's escalation of aggression and terror against Ukraine.

- reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Mariana Betsa, as stated, "expressed gratitude to the USA for the support provided since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion."

The Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported, "emphasized the critical importance of continuing deliveries of previously allocated defense packages, with a special emphasis on strengthening Ukraine's air defense."

The Ukrainian side stressed that any delay or hesitation in supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities will only encourage the aggressor to continue the war and terror, and not to seek peace.

- indicated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Deputy Minister reminded that Russia not only rejects a complete and unconditional ceasefire, which Ukraine agreed to on March 11, but also continues to intensify air terror against Ukrainian cities and communities, murders of civilians, and attacks on the battlefield.

"Ukraine supports peace efforts and the US position on the need for an immediate cessation of killings and an end to the war, and emphasizes the need to coerce Russia into peace. Under these conditions, strengthening Ukraine's defense capability and increasing coordinated transatlantic pressure on the aggressor are critically important," the Ukrainian diplomatic mission stated.

The parties discussed consultations on defense supplies, which are currently ongoing at all levels, and further contacts between Ukraine and the US, which will contribute to finding mutually beneficial solutions to strengthen our state's defense capability and increase pressure on Russia to advance peace efforts.

- reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recall

The White House confirmed that the US is halting the supply of some types of weapons to Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
White House
United States
Ukraine
