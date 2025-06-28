Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump on Patriot systems and sky defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that in The Hague he discussed issues related to Patriot systems with United States President Donald Trump. Bilateral relations were also discussed after the signing of the relevant agreement. This was reported by the Head of the Ukrainian State during a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, according to UNN.

I had an excellent meeting with President Trump on the broadest topics, - Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State noted that issues related to Patriot systems and the defense of the Ukrainian sky were primarily discussed with Trump.

We discussed all issues that are primarily related to Patriot systems, with how to defend our sky. And with other steps related to the negotiation process. And also the sanctions direction, etc., our bilateral relations after signing the relevant agreement, - Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine added that negotiations with the American side will continue at the level of ministers and other officials.

Also, at our level, we agreed that the defense ministers will communicate. Also, the US Secretary of State and the Minister of Foreign Affairs will communicate. Also, at their level, the head of the office and his colleagues from the American side, - explained the Head of State.

Zelenskyy also expressed hope that the spirit of the conversation with Trump was productive.

Additional Information

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared details of his meeting with US President Donald Trump, which took place on June 25 on the sidelines of the NATO summit. In particular, the parties discussed the purchase of American air defense systems to cover Ukrainian cities, possible co-production of drones, and exchanges of prisoners and dead. Separately, Zelenskyy congratulated Trump on the successful operation in the Middle East and spoke about the situation on the battlefield.