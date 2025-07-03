Pentagon offers Trump options for military aid to Ukraine - Pentagon spokesman Parnell

The United States Department of Defense continues to offer Donald Trump possible options for military assistance to Ukraine. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, according to UNN.

The Ministry is carefully analyzing and adjusting its approach to achieve this goal (ending the war - Ed.), while maintaining the combat readiness of the US army and defense priorities. - Sean Parnell noted.

According to him, this review is being conducted to ensure that US military aid aligns with the United States' defense priorities.

We will not disclose how much or what types of weapons we are transferring to Ukraine, or when exactly this is happening. But the Secretary of Defense will continue to provide recommendations to the President (Donald Trump - Ed.) for decisions regarding further military assistance to Ukraine. - the Pentagon spokesman said.

He explained that such a step is aimed at assessing what ammunition and where it is being sent.

At the same time, Sean Parnell did not say what kind of weapons this review concerns, when it will end, and what other countries it will affect. It is known that the USA also supplies military equipment to Israel and Taiwan.

The Pentagon has suspended the shipment of some anti-aircraft missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns that US arms stockpiles have been too depleted. The decision was made in early June, but it only came into force now.

Ukraine is clarifying the issue of defense assistance supplies from the United States. There have been no official reports of a halt or review of supply schedules, and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has requested a conversation with American colleagues.

Republican congressmen Brian Fitzpatrick and Michael McCaul called on President Trump to resume military aid to Ukraine and hold an emergency briefing for Congress. Democrat Jeanne Shaheen also expressed concern about the suspension of supplies, which the White House explains by the low level of its own military reserves.

