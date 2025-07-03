$41.820.04
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
06:14 PM • 8736 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Missiles for Patriot and thousands of shells for howitzers: media published a list of US weapons that did not "reach" Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 375 views

The US has suspended arms supplies to Ukraine, including Patriot and GMLRS missiles, which are currently in storage in Poland. The decision was made due to concerns about dwindling American weapons stockpiles.

Missiles for Patriot and thousands of shells for howitzers: media published a list of US weapons that did not "reach" Ukraine

The cargo of American military aid to Ukraine, which is in Poland after Washington suspended arms supplies to Kyiv, includes Patriot and GMLR missiles, grenade launchers, 155-mm howitzer shells, etc. This was reported on the X social network by National Public Radio journalist Tom Bowman, who covers the Pentagon's work, UNN reports.

Details

According to Bowman, the transfer of the following types of weapons has been suspended:

  • 92 AIM missiles;
    • 30 Patriot air defense system missiles (PAC3 MSE);
      • 8496 155-mm howitzer shells;
        • 142 AGM-114 Hellfire missiles;
          • 252 GMLRS missiles for the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system;
            • 25 Stinger missiles;
              • 125 AT-4 grenade launchers.

                This batch is currently in storage in Poland.

                Recall

                The Pentagon stopped sending some anti-aircraft missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to fears that US arms stockpiles had shrunk too much. The decision was made in early June, but it only came into effect now. 

                Ukraine is clarifying the issue of defense aid supplies from the US. There have been no official reports of a halt or revision of supply schedules, and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has requested a conversation with American colleagues.

                Republican congressmen Brian Fitzpatrick and Michael McCaul called on President Trump to resume military aid to Ukraine and hold an emergency briefing for Congress. Democrat Jeanne Shaheen also expressed concern about the suspension of supplies, which the White House attributes to low levels of its own military stockpiles.

                Vita Zelenetska

                Vita Zelenetska

