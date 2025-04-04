$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13400 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23569 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61914 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209179 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120076 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388042 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308035 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213274 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243986 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254982 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56327 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70444 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20621 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42341 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127886 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127979 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209179 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388042 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252469 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308035 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1296 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12307 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42411 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70516 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56395 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

FIM-92 Stinger

The Center for Public Advocacy emphasizes numerous manipulations of Russian Federation's statements on the topic of Secretary of State Blinken's statements

Russian Federation spreads manipulations about Blinken's statement about supplying weapons to Ukraine by 2022.

War • January 5, 12:28 PM • 69262 views

Blinken said the US was transferring “a lot of weapons” to Ukraine long before a full-scale war broke out

The USA prepared for the conflict in advance and secretly supplied weapons to Ukraine since September 2021. Among the weapons supplied were Stinger and Javelin, which played an important role in Kiev's defense.

War • January 4, 04:50 PM • 42718 views

Zelensky announces “important decision” by the US to support Ukraine

Zelenskyy announced the expected announcement of a significant support package from the US on December 30. Military aid worth $1.25 billion is planned, including air defense ammunition, Stinger missiles, and artillery shells.

War • December 29, 08:14 PM • 50043 views

US prepares new sanctions against Russia - White House

Jake Sullivan announced new sanctions against Russia due to North Korea's participation in the war. The United States also allocated a new допомоги 725 million aid package.

War • December 3, 06:15 AM • 20562 views

The United States has allocated a new package of military assistance to Ukraine: what is included in $725 million

The United States announced the provision of військової 725 million in military assistance to Ukraine. The package includes ammunition for HIMARS, Stinger, drones and anti-tank weapons from Pentagon depots.

News of the World • December 2, 08:40 PM • 18309 views

Europe seeks ways to replace US military aid for Ukraine

European countries are considering options to compensate for a possible reduction in US aid to Ukraine. The US remains the largest supplier of weapons, and the EU needs 3 340 billion annually to strengthen defense.

War • November 28, 10:59 AM • 17013 views

The US announces a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $425 million

The Pentagon has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $425 million. The package includes air defense missiles, HIMARS ammunition, artillery, Stryker armored vehicles, and other equipment.

War • November 1, 05:31 PM • 29783 views

The Pentagon reveals what will be included in the new $425 million military aid package for Ukraine

President Biden announces a new $425 million security assistance package for Ukraine. The package includes air defense equipment, HIMARS ammunition, artillery, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons.

War • October 16, 06:23 PM • 38942 views

Armored vehicles and ammunition: The United States announced the list of weapons that will be included in the new aid package

The United States will provide Ukraine with a new package of military assistance worth 2 2. 225 billion, including ammunition for artillery, air defense systems, patrol boats, anti-tank weapons and other equipment.

War • June 7, 12:30 PM • 16637 views

AP: us to send about Україні 225 million in aid to Ukraine

The United States plans to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance worth about 2 225 million, including ammunition for HIMARS missile systems, missiles for air defense systems, anti-tank missiles, armored vehicles, patrol boats and other equipment.

War • June 6, 10:30 PM • 25123 views

Pentagon chief assures Ukraine of stable assistance "week after week"

U. S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured that Ukraine will see a steady flow of U.S. military aid week after week and called on all allies and partners to reassess their ability to provide Ukraine with the air defense equipment it so desperately needs.

War • May 20, 01:04 PM • 24125 views

New HIMARS, armored vehicles and missiles for air defense: US reveals contents of new military aid package for Ukraine

The United States has announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, including air defense equipment, artillery ammunition, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons.

War • May 10, 05:49 PM • 100537 views

Missiles for Patriot, NASAMS and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles: the OP told what was included in the new US aid package

The United States announces a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, including missiles for Patriot, NASAMS, and Stinger anti-aircraft systems, ammunition for HIMARS, and artillery.

War • May 10, 04:38 PM • 25323 views

US announces $400 million in military aid to Ukraine

The United States announces new military aid to Ukraine worth $400 million, including Patriot missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Bradley fighting vehicles, MRAPs, Javelin anti-tank systems, and other ammunition.

War • May 10, 04:22 PM • 24009 views

US prepares new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine - Politico

The United States plans to announce a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, including Patriot missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Bradley fighting vehicles, MRAPs, Javelin anti-tank systems, and other ammunition.

War • May 10, 02:44 PM • 24458 views

HIMARS Missiles and Ammunition and Artillery and Air Defense: Pentagon Announces $1 Billion Aid Package to Ukraine

The United States has announced a new $1 billion package of military assistance to Ukraine, including artillery shells, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, HIMARS missiles, air defense missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, small arms, ammunition, armored vehicles, and anti-tank systems.

War • April 24, 03:36 PM • 20570 views

Pavliuk showed how a mobile fire team shot down an enemy "shahed"

The Ukrainian military successfully shot down an enemy Shahed drone using the FIM-92 Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile system.

War • April 11, 06:19 AM • 27151 views

Last night, mobile firing groups shot down a Kalibr missile - Yevlash

On the night of April 6, a mobile fire team shot down a Russian Kalibr missile that attacked Ukraine.

War • April 6, 10:27 AM • 33168 views

The Pentagon told about a unique package of assistance to Ukraine

The United States provided Ukraine with a unique $300 million military aid package, including Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and ammunition for air defense systems, but it was an isolated incident and not part of a sustained program of assistance.

War • March 14, 11:24 PM • 103062 views

"Ukraine's urgent needs" - Zelensky thanked the US for a new military aid package

Zelenskiy thanked the United States for a new $300 million military aid package to meet Ukraine's urgent needs for artillery, anti-tank weapons, and air defense.

War • March 13, 07:00 AM • 28885 views

Deliveries of some equipment to Ukraine continue under previously concluded contracts - Pentagon

The Pentagon continues to supply military equipment and ammunition to Ukraine using previously allocated funds and existing contracts, but needs additional funding from Congress to provide new assistance.

War • February 17, 07:29 AM • 32028 views

Ukraine expects to receive F-16 fighters and missiles with a range of up to 500 km - Naev

Ukraine expects to receive aircraft and long-range weapons with a radius of more than 300 kilometers in the next military aid packages.

War • February 5, 11:50 AM • 37291 views