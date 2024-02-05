ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukraine expects to receive F-16 fighters and missiles with a range of up to 500 km - Naev

Ukraine expects to receive F-16 fighters and missiles with a range of up to 500 km - Naev

Ukraine expects to receive aircraft and long-range weapons with a radius of more than 300 kilometers in the next military aid packages.

Ukraine expects to receive aviation and long-range weapons with a radius of more than 300 kilometers in the next military aid package . This was reported by the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, UNN reports.

Details 

In future military aid packages, Ukraine expects F-16 aircraft and missiles with a range of 300-500 kilometers, which will allow the Defense Forces to achieve even greater success on the battlefield and liberate our territory from the enemy

- Nayev said.

The commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Western weapons played a key role on the battlefield at different stages of the war.

In particular, in the first month of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the anti-tank missile systems NLAW, JAVELIN and portable anti-aircraft missile systems STINGER, STARSTREAK, PIORUN provided by partner countries played an important role.

According to Nayev, thanks to this weapon, mobile anti-tank  groups ambushed enemy armored columns and disrupted the logistics of their units.

In addition, mobile air defense groups armed with portable anti-aircraft missile systems destroyed aircraft and attack helicopters, and destroyed enemy troops in the air.

Nayev also explained that Western artillery models received by the Ukrainian Armed Forces are significantly  superior to similar models of Russian artillery.

In particular, field howitzers M777A1, FH70 and self-propelled artillery systems CAEZAR, AHS Krab, PzH-2000, M109 were delivered, which, in combination with counter-battery systems and reconnaissance UAVs, allowed the Defense Forces to level the enemy's multiple artillery advantage and negate the Russian "firewall" tactics

- explained the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, Nayev explained that it was after the Ukrainian Armed Forces received M142 HIMARS and M270 MLRS that the Russians had to withdraw from the right bank of the Dnipro River and evacuate Kherson.

The enemy suffered even more significant losses in the logistics of its forward units and was forced to move its field depots and command posts more than 100 kilometers from the front line

- says Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev.

Addendum

He also said that during the massive attacks in the winter of 2022 and 2023, NASAMS, IRIS-T SLM and GEPARD self-propelled air defense systems played a crucial role in protecting critical infrastructure.

Today, the rate of destruction of enemy air assets sometimes reaches even 100%

- Nayev emphasized.

He also emphasized the effectiveness of the PATRIOT air defense missile system, which entered service with the Defense Forces in April 2023. 

Ukraine's missile defense shield has been further strengthened by increasing the range of destruction of aerodynamic targets at a distance of up to 150 km. We have received reliable protection against enemy ballistic missiles "Iskander" and "Kinzhal" 

- Sergiy Nayev summarized.

Recall

Canada is considering providing Ukraine with thousands of decommissioned CRV7 air defense missiles from its arsenal, but many of them lack warheads.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising