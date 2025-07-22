$41.820.07
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16690 views

People's Deputy Volodymyr Vatras supported bill No. 12414, which, in his opinion, restores Ukrainian legal personality and balance to the law enforcement system. The document grants the Prosecutor General the right to transfer cases between pre-trial investigation bodies, including NABU and SAP, and to give them mandatory instructions.

We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP

The draft law "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons under special circumstances during martial law" (No. 12414) restored Ukrainian legal personality and balance to the law enforcement system. This opinion was expressed in a comment to UNN by People's Deputy, member of the VR Committee on Legal Policy Volodymyr Vatras.

He emphasized that he supported this draft law during today's vote in parliament.

"And we believe that the draft law is timely.

It is the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, who is directly the main person in the field of maintaining prosecution in court and procedural guidance, who should make such important and justified decisions. It is important that we restore our Ukrainian legal personality. And, again, it is important that we achieve a certain balance in the field of law enforcement agencies," the People's Deputy believes.

Vatras expressed his conviction that the current Prosecutor General will ensure such a balance, adding that the draft law includes a number of important decisions concerning the improvement of the criminal and criminal procedural codes.

Separately, he commented on the statements being made about the alleged liquidation of some structures.

"I would like to add that no betrayal has occurred. In this draft law, no one is liquidating NABU, no one is liquidating the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. They continue to work and fight corruption.

But, in fact, the Prosecutor General still has the right to make such key decisions as transferring a case for pre-trial investigation from one body to another. Especially when, for example, there is a discrediting of a particular body, or there are signs of interference in the activities of the aggressor country's body," the People's Deputy emphasized.

Recall

Today, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for draft law No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine regarding the peculiarities of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of persons under special circumstances during martial law." The document was supported by 263 people's deputies.

The document, in particular, introduces changes to the powers of NABU and SAP.

According to the amendments to the draft law, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine can give instructions to pre-trial investigation bodies (including NABU and SAP). In addition, the Prosecutor General will have access to materials, documents, and other information from pre-trial investigation bodies.

The Prosecutor General also has the right to give written instructions to the heads of pre-trial investigation bodies, which will be mandatory for execution. First of all, this refers to providing him with pre-trial investigation materials with a specified deadline and method of execution.

In addition, the Prosecutor General will be able to transfer cases from the jurisdiction of one pre-trial investigation body to another pre-trial investigation body "in case of ineffective pre-trial investigation or in the presence of objective circumstances that make it impossible for the relevant body to function."

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
