"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1480 views

The Kremlin stated the need for thorough preparation for a possible meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine. Dmitry Peskov noted that it is too early to talk about high-level negotiations, but there is hope for a third round of talks this week.

The Kremlin stated that thorough preparation is needed to organize a possible meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine. It is too early to talk about high-level negotiations, but there is hope that the third round of talks will take place this week, said Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian dictator, writes UNN with reference to Russian "media."

Details

He stated that Russia and Ukraine need to conduct preparatory work before discussing a possible meeting of the leaders of the two countries.

The topic of negotiations is quite complex. In addition to other issues, of course, it will be necessary to discuss those major draft memorandums that were exchanged during the second round. Therefore, a lot of work needs to be done first, before we can talk in a substantive way about the possibility of any high-level and top-level meetings

 - said Peskov, answering journalists' questions about a possible meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

The spokesman for the Russian dictator did not specify on what day the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine could take place in Istanbul.

We hope it will be this week

- he said.

Let's be frank, the topic of Ukrainian settlement is so complex that reaching an agreement on the exchange or return of the bodies of the dead is already an achievement. There is no reason to expect any miraculous breakthroughs. This is hardly possible in our external situation. We intend to achieve our interests, we intend to secure our interests and fulfill the tasks we set from the very beginning. I would not assess the potential timing of the settlement. It depends on many factors. And now any predictions will be wrong

- added Peskov.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting with the Russian side in Turkey is planned for Wednesday.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

