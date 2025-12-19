Occupiers "gift" homes of Ukrainians to families of Russian nuclear workers at ZNPP

The occupation administration in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is "giving away" homes of Ukrainians to families of Russian nuclear workers. This was reported by the resistance movement "Yellow Ribbon," writes UNN.

Details

Activists report that the occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is giving private homes near Enerhodar to families of Russian workers brought to work at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Officially, this is timed to the New Year.

For this purpose, they use houses that the occupiers have declared ownerless — that is, the homes of Ukrainians who were killed during the occupation, deported, or forced to leave to escape it.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, the Russian State Duma finally adopted a law allowing housing in temporarily occupied territories to be declared "ownerless" and confiscated. This opens the way for mass appropriation of real estate and replacement of the local population with loyal Russian citizens.

Russians continue to appropriate housing of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories