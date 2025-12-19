$42.340.00
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 2568 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 10874 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 11448 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12453 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14683 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12196 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18306 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10767 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8358 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Tags
Authors
The Diplomat

Occupiers "gift" homes of Ukrainians to families of Russian nuclear workers at ZNPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1792 views

The occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is "gifting" homes of Ukrainians to families of Russian ZNPP employees. This is happening under the pretext of the New Year, using the homes of Ukrainians who have been killed, deported, or forced to leave.

Occupiers "gift" homes of Ukrainians to families of Russian nuclear workers at ZNPP

The occupation administration in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is "giving away" homes of Ukrainians to families of Russian nuclear workers. This was reported by the resistance movement "Yellow Ribbon," writes UNN.

Details

Activists report that the occupation administration of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is giving private homes near Enerhodar to families of Russian workers brought to work at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Officially, this is timed to the New Year.

For this purpose, they use houses that the occupiers have declared ownerless — that is, the homes of Ukrainians who were killed during the occupation, deported, or forced to leave to escape it.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote, the Russian State Duma finally adopted a law allowing housing in temporarily occupied territories to be declared "ownerless" and confiscated. This opens the way for mass appropriation of real estate and replacement of the local population with loyal Russian citizens.

Russians continue to appropriate housing of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories19.11.25, 00:00 • 4867 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Real estate
New Year
Russian propaganda
Energoatom
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Energodar