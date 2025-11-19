Russians continue to appropriate housing of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories

Russia is systematically appropriating the homes of Ukrainians in the occupied territories: in Melitopol, an entire building was registered to the "occupation authorities" and residents were evicted through pseudo-courts. Similar schemes are used in other cities – housing is transferred to Russian military personnel and officials, displacing the local population. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

In Melitopol, the occupiers seized an entire residential building from its legal owners, registering it to the so-called "government of Zaporizhzhia Oblast" - the post says.

The owners of more than 30 apartments emphasize that they purchased the housing before the occupation, and this is confirmed by Ukrainian documents.

In 2023, they submitted applications to prevent their apartments from being declared "ownerless." But while the owners were waiting for a response, the occupation authorities had already fully re-registered the building to themselves and achieved the eviction of people through pseudo-courts. - reported the Center for Countering Disinformation.

It is noted that a similar scheme operates in Mariupol and other occupied cities. People are evicted from their homes by decisions of pseudo-courts, and then the housing is transferred to military personnel, officials of occupation administrations, and Russians brought in.

According to the CCD, these are not isolated cases, but a systemic looting policy of Russia. Earlier, the Russian government officially allowed the transfer of so-called "ownerless property" to the ownership of occupation administrations.

The occupation authorities in Kherson Oblast have begun seizing the homes of Ukrainians who left their homes, to accommodate military personnel and their families. Under the guise of inventorying "ownerless" property, apartments and houses are transferred to Russian military personnel through pseudo-courts.

