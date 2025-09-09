Traitors helping to seize housing from Ukrainians are being sought in the temporarily occupied territories - CNS

$41.220.13
48.160.03
ukenru
September 8, 05:31 PM • 14543 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 28201 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 30805 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 25563 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 46278 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 26349 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 27236 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 26884 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 27486 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 30415 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Navrotskyi stated "different views" with Nausėda regarding Ukraine's EU membershipSeptember 8, 08:07 PM • 11758 views
German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with Skyranger drone defense systems this yearSeptember 8, 09:17 PM • 5752 views
Number of asylum applications from Ukrainians in the EU is growingPhotoSeptember 8, 10:29 PM • 10420 views
In Bila Tserkva, a guy beat two people: police detained the assailantPhoto01:19 AM • 5256 views
Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murder01:55 AM • 8888 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 30808 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 26339 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 81079 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tipsPhotoSeptember 8, 06:30 AM • 62432 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arisePhotoSeptember 8, 05:30 AM • 63543 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Andriy Yermak
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
United Kingdom
Belarus
UNN Lite
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 14891 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 14764 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 81079 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 41873 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 45699 views
Traitors helping to seize housing from Ukrainians are being sought in the temporarily occupied territories - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Russian occupiers and collaborators are actively seizing housing from Ukrainians in the occupied territories.

Traitors helping to seize housing from Ukrainians are being sought in the temporarily occupied territories - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are looking for traitors who will help seize property from Ukrainians. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

The occupiers are recruiting "inspectors" from among local collaborators. They declare the property of Ukrainians who were forced to flee as "ownerless", after which they "nationalize" it and transfer it to Russian "tourists" or give it to traitors for loyalty.

The Center for National Resistance calls on residents of the occupied territories to join the resistance movement and send information about the occupiers and their accomplices to an anonymous chatbot.

Recall

The Russian authorities in the temporarily occupied territories demand that Ukrainians accept Russian citizenship by September 10, 2025. Otherwise, these people are threatened with deportation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Ukraine