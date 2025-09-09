Traitors helping to seize housing from Ukrainians are being sought in the temporarily occupied territories - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are looking for traitors who will help seize property from Ukrainians. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

The occupiers are recruiting "inspectors" from among local collaborators. They declare the property of Ukrainians who were forced to flee as "ownerless", after which they "nationalize" it and transfer it to Russian "tourists" or give it to traitors for loyalty.

The Center for National Resistance calls on residents of the occupied territories to join the resistance movement and send information about the occupiers and their accomplices to an anonymous chatbot.

Recall

The Russian authorities in the temporarily occupied territories demand that Ukrainians accept Russian citizenship by September 10, 2025. Otherwise, these people are threatened with deportation.