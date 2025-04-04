SNRIU Chairman on monitoring of radiation situation around ZNPP: our capabilities have decreased

Our ability to monitor the radiation situation around Zaporizhzhya NPP has decreased, as 4 out of 14 stations outside the perimeter of the plant are currently not working, which deprives Ukraine and the world of up-to-date and truthful information about the radiation situation at Zaporizhzhya NPP and the surrounding areas, Korikov said.