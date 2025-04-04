$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15766 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28783 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64823 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213878 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122645 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391918 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310788 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213758 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244224 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255105 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131915 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213878 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391918 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254363 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310788 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3116 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14234 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45453 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72113 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57202 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Energodar

Russian occupiers sentenced a ZNPP employee for allegedly attempting sabotage

The occupying "court" sentenced 56-year-old ZNPP employee Natalia Shulha to 15 years in prison for allegedly planning sabotage. The woman was accused of attempting to blow up a power line in Enerhodar in collaboration with the Security Service of Ukraine.

War • March 6, 01:37 PM • 13874 views

Invaders conducted “retraining” of 40 teachers from temporarily occupied Enerhodar region - CPJ

Russia conducted “retraining” of 40 Russian language teachers from occupied Enerhodar and the surrounding area. The collaborating teachers were tasked with identifying pro-Ukrainian sentiments among children.

Society • November 18, 04:35 AM • 149509 views

Occupants plan to train “nuclear specialists” in several-month courses - Resistance

There was a critical shortage of qualified personnel at the occupied ZNPP. The occupiers decided to organize short-term courses to train “nuclear specialists” in Enerhodar.

Society • November 5, 10:45 PM • 21356 views

Occupied Energodar is almost completely without electricity: what is known

Almost the entire city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been left without electricity due to a power outage. This is the second emergency power outage in the occupied city in recent times.

Society • October 18, 08:30 AM • 12502 views

ZNPP restores connection to backup power line - IAEA

Zaporizhzhia NPP has restored connection to the 150 kV backup power line. However, the IAEA notes that the supply of electricity for reactor cooling and other important functions remains unstable.

War • October 11, 12:35 AM • 101339 views

Emergency power outage in occupied Enerhodar

An emergency power outage has occurred in Enerhodar due to problems outside the city. The cause of the outage is unknown.

War • October 5, 02:59 PM • 21128 views

Car with the “head of security” of the occupied ZNPP exploded in Energodar: DIU showed video

Car with “head of physical security” explodes in temporarily occupied Energodar ZNPP Andriy Korotkyi. The collaborator participated in repressions of NPP personnel and war crimes against civilians.

War • October 4, 07:30 AM • 15583 views

Another provocation by Russia: Mayor of Enerhodar explains whether yesterday's fire at ZNPP poses a threat

The mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, said that the fire at the plant on August 11 was a provocation by the Russians. According to him, there is nothing to burn in the idle cooling towers, and the radiation background is normal.

War • August 12, 10:37 AM • 112601 views

Enemy fired 470 times in Zaporizhzhia region over 24 hours - RMA

The occupants attacked 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region using aircraft, drones and artillery. Three air strikes, 24 UAV attacks and 143 artillery shellings were recorded, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

Society • August 10, 04:40 AM • 92510 views

Mayor of Enerhodar: About a thousand Russian soldiers are at the occupied ZNPP

The mayor of Enerhodar reported the presence of about 1,000 Russian troops at the plant. The plant lacks qualified personnel, and 6 reactors are in a state of cold shutdown.

Society • August 7, 03:23 PM • 26323 views

SNRIU Chairman on monitoring of radiation situation around ZNPP: our capabilities have decreased

Our ability to monitor the radiation situation around Zaporizhzhya NPP has decreased, as 4 out of 14 stations outside the perimeter of the plant are currently not working, which deprives Ukraine and the world of up-to-date and truthful information about the radiation situation at Zaporizhzhya NPP and the surrounding areas, Korikov said.

War • July 5, 07:03 PM • 28645 views

8 ZNPP workers injured as a result of Russian shelling near Energodar

Eight employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant were injured as a result of drone strikes near the plant, one of whom needed medical attention, resulting in an oil leak and damage to the power substation.

War • July 4, 03:47 PM • 23574 views

IAEA reports damage to radiation monitoring station near Zaporizhzhya NPP

Due to the shelling and fire, ZNPP lost communication with an external radiation monitoring station located 16 km away, which further reduced its ability to detect radioactive releases during emergencies.

War • June 28, 06:59 AM • 21293 views

Russian military exports equipment from occupied ZAES - National Resistance Center

The Russian occupation forces have turned the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant into a military facility and are exporting unused equipment to the Russian Federation.

War • June 26, 12:07 PM • 27734 views

Chechen militants are stationed at Zaporizhia NPP - National Resistance Center

At the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Energodar, Chechen units of the Russian National Guard set up a base and set up a shooting range, using this structure to patrol the city and repress Ukrainians.

War • May 29, 01:25 PM • 18352 views

Another adjuster "leaked" information to the Russians about the consequences of the strike on Odesa: another adjuster detained

Ukraine's Security Service detained another Russian agent who was leaking information to the FSB about the aftermath of a double missile strike on Odesa on March 15 that killed 21 people and injured 74 others.

War • May 14, 07:30 AM • 23934 views

Dilettantes at ZNPP recruited by russians may lead to a sharp deterioration of the situation - Energoatom CEO

The lack of qualified specialists trained to work with the equipment at the russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant threatens to worsen the situation, as Ukrainian personnel have been suspended from work.

War • April 26, 08:46 AM • 21000 views

Former ZNPP deputy chief engineer who sided with Russians sentenced to 10 years in prison

The former deputy chief engineer of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, who collaborated with the Russian occupiers, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aiding the occupiers.

War • April 18, 02:08 PM • 19580 views

Fedorov: russia continues terror in the occupied territories: executions, abductions and repressions

In Melitopol, a man was shot dead and three local residents were abducted, and another man in Enerhodar was convicted for his poem in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

War • March 5, 09:35 PM • 30549 views

russians jam communications in the occupied cities of Ukraine to block the work of partisans

russians jam Internet and telephone communications in the occupied Ukrainian settlements to prevent local residents from sharing information with Ukrainian forces about the movements of Russian troops.

War • February 29, 01:40 PM • 30837 views

Fought against the Defense Forces: seven more russian occupants are suspected

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified seven more Russian invaders fighting against Ukrainian troops in southeastern Ukraine.

War • February 13, 04:06 PM • 26079 views

Nikopol District Military Administration refutes fake about Russians' alleged digging under the dried-up Kakhovka reservoir

The head of the Nikopol district military administration denied claims that Russians had built a tunnel under the dried-up Kakhovka reservoir and that a sabotage group had infiltrated the region and killed the deputy mayor of Nikopol.

War • February 8, 04:46 PM • 28666 views

russia cannot form fake registry offices in the occupied territories of Ukraine - National Resistance Centre

russia cannot find local specialists willing to work in civil registry offices in occupied Melitopol, Enerhodar, Polohy and Tokmak due to lack of personnel and cooperation with the occupation authorities.

War • February 2, 03:23 PM • 23708 views

Russians summon ZNPP workers for interrogation and threaten their family members - CNS

Russian occupants summon and threaten employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant who refused to cooperate.

War • February 1, 12:33 PM • 23383 views

IAEA announces installation of new diesel boilers at Zaporizhzhya NPP

The IAEA notes that Zaporizhzhia NPP is installing four new mobile diesel boilers to perform important nuclear safety functions. Nine boilers are currently in operation, and experts are monitoring safety and maintenance, despite the ongoing challenges posed by the war.

Society • December 21, 11:50 PM • 35603 views

"Do your own thing": an internally displaced person from Enerhodar opened a laboratory for the production of natural cosmetics in Kaniv

Olena Sobko, an immigrant from Enerhodar, opened a laboratory in Kaniv to scale up her natural cosmetics business after winning the Do It Yourself competition.

Society • December 18, 09:19 AM • 28211 views