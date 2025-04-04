The occupying "court" sentenced 56-year-old ZNPP employee Natalia Shulha to 15 years in prison for allegedly planning sabotage. The woman was accused of attempting to blow up a power line in Enerhodar in collaboration with the Security Service of Ukraine.
Russia conducted “retraining” of 40 Russian language teachers from occupied Enerhodar and the surrounding area. The collaborating teachers were tasked with identifying pro-Ukrainian sentiments among children.
There was a critical shortage of qualified personnel at the occupied ZNPP. The occupiers decided to organize short-term courses to train “nuclear specialists” in Enerhodar.
Almost the entire city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been left without electricity due to a power outage. This is the second emergency power outage in the occupied city in recent times.
Zaporizhzhia NPP has restored connection to the 150 kV backup power line. However, the IAEA notes that the supply of electricity for reactor cooling and other important functions remains unstable.
An emergency power outage has occurred in Enerhodar due to problems outside the city. The cause of the outage is unknown.
Car with “head of physical security” explodes in temporarily occupied Energodar ZNPP Andriy Korotkyi. The collaborator participated in repressions of NPP personnel and war crimes against civilians.
The mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, said that the fire at the plant on August 11 was a provocation by the Russians. According to him, there is nothing to burn in the idle cooling towers, and the radiation background is normal.
The occupants attacked 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region using aircraft, drones and artillery. Three air strikes, 24 UAV attacks and 143 artillery shellings were recorded, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.
The mayor of Enerhodar reported the presence of about 1,000 Russian troops at the plant. The plant lacks qualified personnel, and 6 reactors are in a state of cold shutdown.
Our ability to monitor the radiation situation around Zaporizhzhya NPP has decreased, as 4 out of 14 stations outside the perimeter of the plant are currently not working, which deprives Ukraine and the world of up-to-date and truthful information about the radiation situation at Zaporizhzhya NPP and the surrounding areas, Korikov said.
Eight employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant were injured as a result of drone strikes near the plant, one of whom needed medical attention, resulting in an oil leak and damage to the power substation.
Due to the shelling and fire, ZNPP lost communication with an external radiation monitoring station located 16 km away, which further reduced its ability to detect radioactive releases during emergencies.
The Russian occupation forces have turned the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant into a military facility and are exporting unused equipment to the Russian Federation.
At the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in Energodar, Chechen units of the Russian National Guard set up a base and set up a shooting range, using this structure to patrol the city and repress Ukrainians.
Ukraine's Security Service detained another Russian agent who was leaking information to the FSB about the aftermath of a double missile strike on Odesa on March 15 that killed 21 people and injured 74 others.
The lack of qualified specialists trained to work with the equipment at the russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant threatens to worsen the situation, as Ukrainian personnel have been suspended from work.
The former deputy chief engineer of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, who collaborated with the Russian occupiers, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aiding the occupiers.
In Melitopol, a man was shot dead and three local residents were abducted, and another man in Enerhodar was convicted for his poem in the occupied Ukrainian territories.
russians jam Internet and telephone communications in the occupied Ukrainian settlements to prevent local residents from sharing information with Ukrainian forces about the movements of Russian troops.
Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified seven more Russian invaders fighting against Ukrainian troops in southeastern Ukraine.
The head of the Nikopol district military administration denied claims that Russians had built a tunnel under the dried-up Kakhovka reservoir and that a sabotage group had infiltrated the region and killed the deputy mayor of Nikopol.
russia cannot find local specialists willing to work in civil registry offices in occupied Melitopol, Enerhodar, Polohy and Tokmak due to lack of personnel and cooperation with the occupation authorities.
Russian occupants summon and threaten employees of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant who refused to cooperate.
The IAEA notes that Zaporizhzhia NPP is installing four new mobile diesel boilers to perform important nuclear safety functions. Nine boilers are currently in operation, and experts are monitoring safety and maintenance, despite the ongoing challenges posed by the war.
Olena Sobko, an immigrant from Enerhodar, opened a laboratory in Kaniv to scale up her natural cosmetics business after winning the Do It Yourself competition.