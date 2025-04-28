White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

US President Donald Trump wants a permanent ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said during a briefing on March 28, UNN reports.

Details

"He wants to see a permanent ceasefire," Leavitt said.

"Vladimir Putin offered a temporary ceasefire this morning, and the President (of the United States) has made it clear that he wants to see a permanent ceasefire," the White House spokeswoman added.

Recall

Russia announces a truce from May 8 to 11, citing the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The Kremlin says that the Ukrainian side must join the truce.

The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council stated that Putin's announced "truce" is a manipulation, because it is not a comprehensive ceasefire. The Kremlin said it would give an "adequate response" in the event of a truce violation.

