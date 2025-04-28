russian manipulation for information and military purposes: the National Security and Defense Council reacted to Putin's new "truce"

Everything that is not a comprehensive ceasefire is a Russian manipulation for informational and military purposes. This is how the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reacted to the "truce" announced by the Russian dictator Putin in honor of May 9, reports UNN.

Why not a complete and comprehensive ceasefire? Everything that is not a comprehensive ceasefire is a Russian manipulation for informational and military purposes, an attempt to hide the intention to continue the war - wrote Kovalenko.

Earlier

The next "truce" in the war between Russia and Ukraine, this time on the days of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, was announced by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

As noted in the "truce" announced by the Kremlin, the Ukrainian side "must join the truce", while the Russian Federation claims that the Russian military forces "will give an adequate and effective response" in case of violation of the truce by the Ukrainian side.