US Coast Guard unable to seize Venezuelan tanker due to lack of special forces – Reuters

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 10114 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 12007 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 10307 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 14737 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 22173 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 15804 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 17948 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 34522 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 50049 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 68847 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1.5m/s
76%
765mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Ambassador to NATO: "Negotiations are productive, but Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves"December 24, 08:30 AM • 10435 views
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regionsDecember 24, 09:23 AM • 11481 views
Russian government freezes construction of Arctic railway worth over $10 billion: reasons revealedDecember 24, 11:40 AM • 7880 views
"Winter Thousand" and National Cashback can now be spent in two more chains and online retail01:13 PM • 7146 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 6800 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 10114 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhoto03:00 PM • 6878 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg02:30 PM • 12007 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 14737 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 22173 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Emmanuel Macron
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
France
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 3976 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 21009 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 9788 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 34906 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 31555 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mushrooms
Fox News

US Coast Guard unable to seize Venezuelan tanker due to lack of special forces – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The US cannot intercept the oil tanker Bella 1, linked to the Nicolas Maduro regime, due to limited resources of the Maritime Security Response Team. The vessel's crew refused to voluntarily allow US law enforcement officers on board.

US Coast Guard unable to seize Venezuelan tanker due to lack of special forces – Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The US attempt to intercept the oil tanker Bella 1, linked to the regime of Nicolas Maduro, stalled due to limited resources of the Maritime Security Response Team. The vessel has been pursued since Sunday, but the crew refused to voluntarily allow American law enforcement officers on board. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The tanker Bella 1 has been identified as part of a "shadow fleet" helping Venezuela circumvent sanctions. Since the Coast Guard, unlike the Navy, has the authority to conduct law enforcement actions, it is responsible for boarding. However, seizing a resisting vessel requires the involvement of elite units capable of rappelling from helicopters.

In Venezuela, supporting the seizure of tankers by Americans will be punishable by imprisonment24.12.25, 12:33 • 2182 views

Maritime security expert and former Coast Guard officer Corey Ranslem explained the situation:

There are a limited number of teams trained for these types of boardings 

– he noted.

Discrepancy between plans and resources

The situation with Bella 1 highlighted a problem in the strategy of the Donald Trump administration, which ordered to "block" all sanctioned tankers near Venezuela. Despite recent successful seizures of two other vessels, special forces on the aircraft carrier "Gerald Ford" are currently too far from Bella 1 to conduct the operation.

Washington's position

The White House officially confirmed that the United States is still "actively pursuing a dark fleet vessel subject to sanctions that is part of Venezuela's illicit sanctions evasion." However, due to logistical and personnel limitations, the administration may ultimately abandon the forceful seizure of this particular vessel if additional forces do not arrive in time.

US deploys special aircraft and troops to Caribbean - WSJ24.12.25, 02:05 • 5158 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Nicolas Maduro
United States Navy
White House
Reuters
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States