US deploys special aircraft and troops to Caribbean - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

The United States has deployed a significant number of special purpose aircraft, troops, and equipment to the Caribbean. This provides Washington with additional capabilities for potential military action in Venezuela.

US deploys special aircraft and troops to Caribbean - WSJ

The US has deployed a large number of special purpose aircraft, troops, and equipment to the Caribbean. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed American officials and flight tracking data from open sources, UNN reports.

Details

The publication indicates that this provides Washington with additional capabilities for potential military action in Venezuela.

President Trump has intensified pressure on Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in recent days, ordering a blockade of oil tankers entering and leaving the country. Trump stated that the airspace around Venezuela should be considered closed and did not rule out airstrikes on the country.

- the publication reminds.

It is indicated that at least 10 American CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, used by US Special Operations Forces, were transferred to the Caribbean from Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico. In addition, C-17 cargo planes arrived in Puerto Rico from US military bases Fort Stewart and Fort Campbell.

The authors note that Cannon is home to the 27th Special Operations Wing, and Fort Campbell is home to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, an elite unit of the US Special Operations Forces, and the 101st Airborne Division. These units specialize in supporting high-risk personnel infiltration and extraction missions, as well as providing direct air and combat support.

Recall

On December 21, the United States detained a third oil tanker near Venezuela.

