In Venezuela, supporting the seizure of tankers by Americans will be punishable by imprisonment

Venezuela's National Assembly has approved a law criminalizing activities that disrupt navigation and trade, including the seizure of oil tankers, amid escalating tensions with the United States. This was reported by Euronews, writes UNN.

The unicameral assembly, controlled by the country's ruling party, introduced, debated, and approved the bill within two days. The bill now awaits the signature of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The law provides for fines and imprisonment for up to 20 years for anyone who facilitates, supports, finances, or participates in "acts of piracy, blockades, or other international illegal actions" against commercial entities operating with Venezuela.

The document also instructs the executive branch to create "incentives and mechanisms of economic, commercial, and other protection" for national or foreign entities doing business with Venezuela in the event of piracy, maritime blockade, or other illegal actions.

On December 10, US forces seized the oil tanker Skipper in international waters off the coast of Venezuela. The 332-meter vessel was sanctioned by the US Treasury Department in 2022 for its alleged involvement in a shadowy oil trafficking scheme involving Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hezbollah.

Last Saturday, the US Coast Guard seized a second vessel, the Panamanian-flagged tanker Centuries, which was carrying approximately 1.8 million barrels of Venezuelan crude oil. Unlike the Skipper, the Centuries was not on US sanctions lists at the time of its seizure.

On December 21, the United States detained the Panamanian-flagged tanker Bella 1 near Venezuela. This happened amid an intensified oil blockade of Nicolás Maduro's regime. The vessel was en route to Venezuela for loading.

