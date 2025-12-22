US-detained tanker linked to Venezuela did not comply with maritime rules - Panama Foreign Ministry

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
07:00 PM • 3940 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
04:37 PM • 11219 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 24230 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 19212 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 20712 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 22083 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 20708 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 20482 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17835 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13614 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.9m/s
87%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 32399 views
Automatic weapons by mail and "money in a book": an interregional channel for illegal arms trade exposedPhotoDecember 22, 01:00 PM • 7240 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'December 22, 01:13 PM • 18131 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 10710 views
Budanov named Ukraine's main failure during the warDecember 22, 02:37 PM • 10954 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 24235 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 32471 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 63576 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 85544 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 120174 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow05:50 PM • 3726 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 10761 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 35383 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 32861 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 34938 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
YouTube
Instagram

US-detained tanker linked to Venezuela did not comply with maritime rules - Panama Foreign Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

Panama's Foreign Minister said that a tanker intercepted by the US off Venezuela did not comply with the country's maritime rules and had its transponder switched off. Panama will take appropriate action against the vessel, which sailed under its flag.

US-detained tanker linked to Venezuela did not comply with maritime rules - Panama Foreign Ministry

The tanker, which was intercepted by the US off the coast of Venezuela on Saturday, December 20, and sailed under the Panamanian flag, did not comply with the country's maritime regulations and turned off its transponder. This was stated by Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha, UNN reports.

Details

The tanker, which was recently intercepted by the US and sailed under the Panamanian flag, did not comply with the country's maritime regulations and turned off its transponder while leaving Venezuelan waters with a cargo of crude oil.

- said Javier Martinez-Acha.

He noted that Panama would take appropriate action, without adding further details.

As the publication notes, a country that grants its flag to vessels officially registered in its registry may revoke the vessel's registration if an investigation determines that it did not comply with maritime regulations. The tanker Centuries, which was pursued by the US Coast Guard on Saturday after leaving Venezuela, sailed under the Panamanian flag.

Recall

The United States detained the Panamanian-flagged tanker Bella 1 near Venezuela. This happened amid the tightening oil blockade of Nicolas Maduro's regime. The vessel was heading to Venezuela for loading.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Sanctions
Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela
United States