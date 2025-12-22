US-detained tanker linked to Venezuela did not comply with maritime rules - Panama Foreign Ministry

The tanker, which was intercepted by the US off the coast of Venezuela on Saturday, December 20, and sailed under the Panamanian flag, did not comply with the country's maritime regulations and turned off its transponder. This was stated by Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha, UNN reports.

Details

He noted that Panama would take appropriate action, without adding further details.

As the publication notes, a country that grants its flag to vessels officially registered in its registry may revoke the vessel's registration if an investigation determines that it did not comply with maritime regulations. The tanker Centuries, which was pursued by the US Coast Guard on Saturday after leaving Venezuela, sailed under the Panamanian flag.

Recall

The United States detained the Panamanian-flagged tanker Bella 1 near Venezuela. This happened amid the tightening oil blockade of Nicolas Maduro's regime. The vessel was heading to Venezuela for loading.