Venezuela converts tankers into floating storage due to US naval blockade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Venezuelan company PDVSA is using tankers as temporary oil storage due to critical overfilling of onshore tanks. This is caused by increased US sanctions and the detention of tankers, which has led to an export blockade.

Venezuela converts tankers into floating storage due to US naval blockade

Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA is forced to use tankers as temporary storage for oil and fuel oil. The decision was made due to the critical filling of onshore tanks, caused by increased sanctions pressure from the United States. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

This month, the US Coast Guard detained the tankers Skipper and Centuries, loaded with Venezuelan oil, in the Caribbean Sea. Washington's actions, as part of the blockade of sanctioned vessels announced by Donald Trump, forced many shipowners to refuse to work with Caracas. 

US-detained tanker linked to Venezuela did not comply with maritime rules - Panama Foreign Ministry22.12.25, 22:58 • 4006 views

As a result, more than ten cargoes were stuck in Venezuelan waters, unable to depart for their destinations.

Overflow of onshore terminals

Venezuela produces about 1.1 million barrels of oil per day. The main Jose terminal, which receives heavy oil from the Orinoco belt, has almost exhausted its free capacity. According to Kpler, total oil inventories in the country reached 22 million barrels in December - the highest level since August 2025.

Distribution of export flows

The situation in the country's regions is uneven:

  • Western region: thanks to Chevron, which continues to export jointly produced oil, inventory levels remain within normal limits.
    • Orinoco Belt: PDVSA independently controls 75% of production in this region, the vast majority of which (about 80%) is usually exported to China. It is these volumes that are now blocked due to the impossibility of safe chartering of vessels.

      The use of tankers as floating warehouses is a forced step that PDVSA has already taken before to avoid a complete shutdown of wells and a reduction in production.

      Maduro "must disappear" from Venezuela: US makes statement on strikes on ships and blockade of tankers22.12.25, 18:26 • 3758 views

      Stepan Haftko

      EconomyNews of the World
      Sanctions
      Energy
      Panama
      Reuters
      Venezuela
      Donald Trump
      China
      United States