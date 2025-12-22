Maduro "must disappear" from Venezuela: US makes statement on strikes on ships and blockade of tankers

$42.250.09
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 11144 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11351 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 13620 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 16638 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 17293 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 18190 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 16679 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13009 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
December 22, 10:23 AM • 12157 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
December 22, 10:14 AM • 8994 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Publications
Exclusives
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 27799 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 30171 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding TrumpDecember 22, 09:41 AM • 22688 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 21537 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'01:13 PM • 11896 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 11144 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 21735 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 58434 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 80444 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 114776 views
UNN Lite
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 3310 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 30343 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 27967 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 32832 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 33681 views
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
Sukhoi Su-30

Maduro "must disappear" from Venezuela: US makes statement on strikes on ships and blockade of tankers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that the US campaign, including strikes on drug-trafficking vessels and interception of oil tankers, aims to deter illicit activities and demand the departure of Nicolás Maduro from power. Since early September, approximately 100 people have died as a result of the strikes.

Maduro "must disappear" from Venezuela: US makes statement on strikes on ships and blockade of tankers

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that the US campaign, which included strikes on suspected drug trafficking vessels and the interception of oil tankers carrying Venezuelan crude oil, aims to deter illegal activities and signal that the US wants Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to leave power, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

"We're not just interdicting these vessels, but we're sending a message to the entire world that the illicit activity that Maduro is engaged in is not possible, he needs to go, and that we're going to protect our people," Noem said Monday on Fox News.

The Coast Guard, which falls under Noem's jurisdiction, oversaw the tanker stops, while the US Southern Command coordinated the military buildup near Venezuela and strikes on suspected drug trafficking vessels, which have killed about 100 people since early September.

Add

Trump administration officials have offered numerous justifications for the interagency effort, including stopping the flow of deadly fentanyl into the United States.

Operations will continue: Hegseth reacts to oil tanker seizure off Venezuelan coast21.12.25, 09:15 • 18393 views

The US administration has accused Maduro of leading the "Cartel de los Soles" drug trafficking organization, which includes high-ranking Venezuelan government officials and which the US government has designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

"This is an enemy of the United States that we are taking decisive action against, and our Coast Guard is doing an excellent job of getting out there and safely interdicting these vessels, and also sending a clear message that we're going to stop this flow and continue to stand up for our country," Noem said.

US detains third tanker near Venezuela - Bloomberg21.12.25, 18:48 • 5024 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Energy
Nicolas Maduro
Fox News
United States Department of Defense
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States