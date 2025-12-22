Maduro "must disappear" from Venezuela: US makes statement on strikes on ships and blockade of tankers

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that the US campaign, which included strikes on suspected drug trafficking vessels and the interception of oil tankers carrying Venezuelan crude oil, aims to deter illegal activities and signal that the US wants Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to leave power, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

"We're not just interdicting these vessels, but we're sending a message to the entire world that the illicit activity that Maduro is engaged in is not possible, he needs to go, and that we're going to protect our people," Noem said Monday on Fox News.

The Coast Guard, which falls under Noem's jurisdiction, oversaw the tanker stops, while the US Southern Command coordinated the military buildup near Venezuela and strikes on suspected drug trafficking vessels, which have killed about 100 people since early September.

Trump administration officials have offered numerous justifications for the interagency effort, including stopping the flow of deadly fentanyl into the United States.

The US administration has accused Maduro of leading the "Cartel de los Soles" drug trafficking organization, which includes high-ranking Venezuelan government officials and which the US government has designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

"This is an enemy of the United States that we are taking decisive action against, and our Coast Guard is doing an excellent job of getting out there and safely interdicting these vessels, and also sending a clear message that we're going to stop this flow and continue to stand up for our country," Noem said.

