US detains third tanker near Venezuela - Bloomberg

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 8370 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 15874 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 18797 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 33087 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 61343 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 67109 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 41830 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 36470 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 37635 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 42369 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.1m/s
93%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Operations will continue: Hegseth reacts to oil tanker seizure off Venezuelan coastDecember 21, 07:15 AM • 16692 views
Ukrainian forces advanced in Kupyansk, Russians intensified activity in Sumy region - ISWDecember 21, 08:42 AM • 4578 views
33-year-old engineer with a disability made a historic flight to the edge of spaceDecember 21, 09:37 AM • 10604 views
A new American reconnaissance aircraft was spotted over the Black Sea - Crimean WindPhoto01:13 PM • 7114 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhoto02:01 PM • 8028 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhoto02:01 PM • 8314 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 36663 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 67109 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 107099 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 78192 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Mark Rutte
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 14695 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 16522 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 28812 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 47314 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 34585 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Series
Bild

US detains third tanker near Venezuela - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

The United States has detained the Panamanian-flagged tanker Bella 1 near Venezuela. This happened amid an intensified oil blockade of the Nicolás Maduro regime. The vessel was en route to Venezuela for loading.

US detains third tanker near Venezuela - Bloomberg

The United States has detained another oil tanker near Venezuela, as US President Donald Trump intensifies the oil blockade of Nicolas Maduro's regime. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to informed sources, writes UNN.

Details

The Panamanian-flagged tanker Bella 1, which is under US sanctions, was en route to Venezuela for loading.

The detention occurred as US President Donald Trump intensifies the oil blockade of Nicolas Maduro's regime.

The White House has not yet responded to Bloomberg's request for comment.

China backed Venezuela after Trump's order to block oil tankers18.12.25, 08:50 • 4463 views

As the publication notes, Trump is increasing pressure on Maduro, trying to cut off the regime's main source of income. According to industry experts, if Venezuela cannot export oil, its storage tanks will fill up with blocked volumes, and the state-owned company Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) will have to start shutting down oil wells.

Trump also recognized the Maduro government as a foreign terrorist organization, accusing it of involvement in drug trafficking.

Recall

Earlier, the Russian tanker Hyperion entered the port of Amuay in Venezuela, violating the naval blockade announced by Donald Trump. The vessel delivered raw materials for oil refining, and now the crew risks being detained by the American military when attempting to go to sea.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Nicolas Maduro
Bloomberg L.P.
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States