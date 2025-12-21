US detains third tanker near Venezuela - Bloomberg

The United States has detained another oil tanker near Venezuela, as US President Donald Trump intensifies the oil blockade of Nicolas Maduro's regime. This is reported by Bloomberg with reference to informed sources, writes UNN.

Details

The Panamanian-flagged tanker Bella 1, which is under US sanctions, was en route to Venezuela for loading.

The detention occurred as US President Donald Trump intensifies the oil blockade of Nicolas Maduro's regime.

The White House has not yet responded to Bloomberg's request for comment.

As the publication notes, Trump is increasing pressure on Maduro, trying to cut off the regime's main source of income. According to industry experts, if Venezuela cannot export oil, its storage tanks will fill up with blocked volumes, and the state-owned company Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) will have to start shutting down oil wells.

Trump also recognized the Maduro government as a foreign terrorist organization, accusing it of involvement in drug trafficking.

Recall

Earlier, the Russian tanker Hyperion entered the port of Amuay in Venezuela, violating the naval blockade announced by Donald Trump. The vessel delivered raw materials for oil refining, and now the crew risks being detained by the American military when attempting to go to sea.