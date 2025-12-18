$42.340.00
The Guardian

China backed Venezuela after Trump's order to block oil tankers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4078 views

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed support for Venezuela, condemning unilateral pressure. This came after US President Donald Trump ordered the blocking of oil tankers to increase pressure on the South American country.

China backed Venezuela after Trump's order to block oil tankers

China's top diplomat Wang Yi expressed support for Venezuela on Wednesday, criticizing unilateral pressure hours after US President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of oil tankers to increase pressure on the South American country, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Venezuelan counterpart Ivan Gil that Beijing opposes "unilateral bullying" and supports all countries in defending their sovereignty and national dignity, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

While Wang did not name the US directly, the remarks came less than a day after Trump announced naval action on social media. The move marks a significant escalation of Washington's campaign to remove the country's socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.

"The United States wants to regain oil rights in Venezuela" - Trump18.12.25, 00:05 • 8650 views

Wang added that Venezuela has the right to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries, and that China believes the international community supports Venezuela's position.

Trump showed "his true motives": Maduro accuses US of trying to seize Venezuela's oil assets18.12.25, 04:33 • 12900 views

On Tuesday, the Republican ordered a blockade of sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving the country. "The shock to them will be incomparable," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump ordered a complete blockade of sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers17.12.25, 03:48 • 4664 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Sanctions
Social network
The Diplomat
Nicolas Maduro
Wang Yi (politician)
Venezuela
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
China
United States