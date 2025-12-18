"The United States wants to regain oil rights in Venezuela" - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the United States intends to regain control over oil rights in Venezuela, which, according to him, were previously lost. This is reported by UNN with reference to Clash Report.

Details

Donald Trump, while speaking to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, said that Venezuela "took the land and oil rights" of American companies.

According to the American leader, such losses were previously possible due to insufficient attention from the previous administration, but now this will not happen again.

This is a blockade. We will not allow anyone who should not do it to pass... They (the Venezuelan authorities - Ed.) took all our oil... Took it illegally... took our oil rights. We had a lot of oil there. They kicked out our companies. And we want it back - said the US president.

Recall

Trump ordered a "full and final" blockade of all sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers. Caracas condemned this move as an open act of aggression.

Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA resumed crude oil and fuel loading after a three-day pause caused by a cyberattack. Despite the technical resumption of terminal operations, fuel exports remain virtually blocked due to Washington's strict policy.

The Venezuelan authorities instructed the naval forces to provide security for oil product tankers. This could escalate tensions with the US amid Donald Trump's statements about a blockade of the country's oil industry.

