"The United States wants to regain oil rights in Venezuela" - Trump

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 10135 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 17294 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 16833 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 30410 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 24586 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 16130 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 17370 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13465 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 25638 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11416 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0m/s
96%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 17819 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 26450 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 7170 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 32842 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 32598 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 30425 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 25645 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 32884 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 31252 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 57286 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 3456 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 60275 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 42148 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 40298 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 46479 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
TikTok
Film
The Guardian

"The United States wants to regain oil rights in Venezuela" - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8652 views

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to regain control over oil rights in Venezuela, which, according to him, were lost. He noted that Venezuela illegally seized land and oil rights from American companies.

"The United States wants to regain oil rights in Venezuela" - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the United States intends to regain control over oil rights in Venezuela, which, according to him, were previously lost. This is reported by UNN with reference to Clash Report.

Details

Donald Trump, while speaking to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, said that Venezuela "took the land and oil rights" of American companies.

According to the American leader, such losses were previously possible due to insufficient attention from the previous administration, but now this will not happen again.

This is a blockade. We will not allow anyone who should not do it to pass... They (the Venezuelan authorities - Ed.) took all our oil... Took it illegally... took our oil rights. We had a lot of oil there. They kicked out our companies. And we want it back

- said the US president.

Recall

Trump ordered a "full and final" blockade of all sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers. Caracas condemned this move as an open act of aggression.

Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA resumed crude oil and fuel loading after a three-day pause caused by a cyberattack. Despite the technical resumption of terminal operations, fuel exports remain virtually blocked due to Washington's strict policy.

The Venezuelan authorities instructed the naval forces to provide security for oil product tankers. This could escalate tensions with the US amid Donald Trump's statements about a blockade of the country's oil industry.

Mexico offers mediation between Venezuela and the US amid naval blockade17.12.25, 18:55 • 4596 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Venezuela
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States