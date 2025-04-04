$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12803 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22488 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61265 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208061 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119490 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386991 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307285 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213167 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243922 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254954 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+12°
2m/s
54%
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20060 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126886 views

02:15 PM • 126886 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127010 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208061 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 386991 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251999 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307285 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 868 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12110 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41670 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69806 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55713 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Panama

China to review BlackRock's deal to buy Panama Canal ports - FT

Chinese regulator to review deal between CK Hutchison and BlackRock consortium over ports in Panama. Beijing fears the deal's impact on competition in shipping and trade.

News of the World • March 29, 01:30 PM • 21941 views

The Trump administration asked the Pentagon to develop options for control of the Panama Canal

The Trump administration demanded the development of military intervention options to ensure US access to the Panama Canal. Trump believes that the canal should belong to the United States.

News of the World • March 13, 11:16 PM • 15417 views

The US leader plans to regain control over the Panama Canal and purchase Greenland

Donald Trump announced the US's intentions to restore control over the Panama Canal through the purchase of ports by an American company. He also expressed interest in the possible annexation of Greenland to the US.

News of the World • March 5, 04:01 AM • 28044 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Russian Federation launched a ballistic missile attack on the port of Odesa, damaging two merchant ships and port infrastructure. Two civilian workers were injured; the vessels were carrying grain cargo.

War • March 1, 08:39 PM • 73511 views

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops launch a ballistic missile strike on Odesa, damaging port infrastructure and a Panamanian ship. Two port workers were injured and are being treated.

Society • March 1, 05:22 PM • 46483 views

After Panama, Costa Rica also agreed to accept migrants expelled from the United States

Costa Rica has agreed to cooperate with the United States on the repatriation of 200 illegal migrants from Central Asia and India. The first group will arrive on a commercial flight on Wednesday at San Jose airport.

News of the World • February 18, 12:37 PM • 20834 views

Google suggests “American Gulf” in search for the Gulf of Mexico

Google started offering users the name “American Gulf” instead of the Gulf of Mexico after Trump's decree. The name change sparked a dispute between the US and Mexico, which refuses to recognize the new name.

News of the World • February 11, 08:04 AM • 23384 views

Panama withdraws from China's “One Belt, One Road” project

Panama officially announced its withdrawal from the global Chinese initiative “One Belt, One Road” signed in 2017. The decision coincided with the visit of the US Secretary of State and drew criticism from China.

News of the World • February 7, 04:09 AM • 42161 views

Panama rejects US demands for free passage through the canal

The Panama Canal Authority has denied the US statement that American ships were exempt from the tolls. The situation is escalating amid Trump's statements about regaining control of the canal and accusations of Chinese influence.

News of the World • February 6, 12:44 PM • 25932 views

Rubio had a “frank conversation” with Panama's president: the canal was also talked about

U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with the president of Panama after Trump's statements about his intention to regain control of the canal. The main topic was China's growing influence in the region.

News of the World • February 3, 08:25 PM • 23762 views

Panama announces its withdrawal from the Chinese initiative “One Belt, One Road”

The President of Panama announced the suspension of participation in the One Belt, One Road project after talks with the US Secretary of State. The country is also considering an early withdrawal from the Chinese initiative.

Economy • February 3, 04:31 AM • 104995 views

State Department issues ultimatum on Panama Canal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Panama that Chinese control over the Panama Canal is unacceptable. The US threatens to take action if the situation does not change immediately.

News of the World • February 2, 09:34 PM • 34002 views

Rubio warns of the risk of China closing the Panama Canal in case of conflict

U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that China has a plan to close the Panama Canal in the event of a conflict with the United States. Panama categorically denies the transfer of control over the canal to China.

Economy • January 31, 10:59 AM • 33048 views

Panama's president says there will be no negotiations on ownership of the canal

The President of Panama has declared that negotiations on the return of the Panama Canal to US control are impossible. He hopes to discuss other issues of cooperation with the US Secretary of State during his upcoming visit.

News of the World • January 31, 01:24 AM • 29752 views

The US is concerned about China's influence on the Panama Canal: what is happening

A group of U. S. senators has expressed concern about China's growing influence on the Panama Canal. The US authorities are considering control measures, including possible fines for Panamanian ships.

News of the World • January 29, 01:07 AM • 31397 views

Trump makes another statement about Canada: assures that the US does not need Canadian energy and cars

At a forum in Davos, Trump said that the United States does not need Canadian energy, cars, or timber. He threatens to impose a 25% duty on Canadian imports starting February 1.

News of the World • January 24, 08:48 AM • 31281 views

Secretary of State Rubio to visit Panama after Trump's claims about canal seizure

Marco Rubio is planning a visit to five Latin American countries, including Panama, where he will discuss migration and the Panama Canal issue. The trip will be Rubio's first foreign visit as secretary of state.

News of the World • January 23, 08:57 PM • 29688 views

Taking it back: Trump on the Panama Canal

In his inaugural address, Donald Trump announced plans to regain U. S. control of the Panama Canal. He also intends to rename the Gulf of Mexico and return the former name of Mount McKinley.

Politics • January 20, 06:19 PM • 86967 views

Seized tanker carrying Russian oil still in German waters, Berlin says

A Panamanian-flagged tanker carrying 99,000 tons of Russian oil is adrift in German waters. German customs authorities are inspecting the vessel, which will remain under guard until the process is completed.

News of the World • January 15, 02:58 PM • 25496 views

“Trump will always leave all options on the table": Volz admits forceful option to control Greenland and Panama Canal

Trump's national security adviser reiterated his readiness to use military force to control Greenland and the Panama Canal. The US is concerned about Chinese influence in the region and Russia's presence in the Arctic.

News of the World • January 12, 06:50 PM • 24489 views

A tanker carrying Russian oil drifts off the coast of Germany - report

The tanker Eventin with 99,000 tons of Russian oil lost control off the island of Rügen in the Baltic Sea. The vessel is part of Russia's “shadow fleet” used to circumvent sanctions.

News of the World • January 10, 02:34 PM • 27479 views

Panama rejects Trump's claims: director of the shipping channel says China does not control it

The director of the Panama Canal rejected Trump's accusations of Chinese control over the waterway. He also criticized the idea of preferential tariffs for American ships, calling it a violation of international treaties.

News of the World • January 9, 12:08 PM • 21467 views

Trump looks to Greenland to cement his legacy and expand sphere of US influence - Reuters

US President-elect Donald Trump has serious intentions to acquire Greenland from Denmark after his inauguration on January 20. He is considering using diplomatic and economic pressure to expand US influence.

News of the World • January 9, 11:29 AM • 20803 views

NATO, defense spending, Greenland: Europe finds Trump's new demands unrealistic

Donald Trump called on NATO countries to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP instead of the current 2%. European leaders and experts believe that this goal is unattainable for most NATO countries.

News of the World • January 9, 09:01 AM • 23260 views

Mexican America sounds good: Mexico's president responds to Trump

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to Trump's idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico. She suggested calling all of North America “Mexican America,” referring to a map from 1607.

News of the World • January 8, 08:02 PM • 25351 views

EU downplays Trump's statements on Greenland

The EU spokeswoman said that the sovereignty of states must be respected in response to Trump's threats against Greenland. The EU recalled Article 42.7, which provides for assistance to member states in the event of an armed attack.

News of the World • January 8, 04:19 PM • 23832 views

“The Canal belongs to Panamanians, sovereignty is not negotiable": Central American authorities respond to Trump's statements

Panamanian authorities have declared their inviolable sovereignty over the inter-oceanic canal in response to Trump's threats. Experts and locals called the idea of American control over the canal “remote and absurd.

News of the World • January 8, 02:08 PM • 20792 views

Trump steps up threats against Canada, Greenland and Panama

US President-elect Donald Trump said that he does not rule out the use of military force to gain control over the Panama Canal and Greenland. At the same time, he noted that these territories are necessary for the economic security of the United States.

News of the World • January 7, 06:59 PM • 22203 views

Trump's Greenland and Panama Canal ambitions face Republican skepticism

Republican senators and congressmen consider the idea of seizing Greenland unrealistic. Restoring direct US control over the Panama Canal also seems unlikely.

News of the World • January 6, 11:57 AM • 22686 views

Trump says the US will claim Canada, Greenland and the Panama Canal - NBC

In his Christmas posts, Trump expressed his intentions for US control over Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal. He proposed that Canada become the 51st US state and criticized the current management of the Panama Canal.

News of the World • December 26, 09:27 AM • 20506 views