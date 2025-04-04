Chinese regulator to review deal between CK Hutchison and BlackRock consortium over ports in Panama. Beijing fears the deal's impact on competition in shipping and trade.
The Trump administration demanded the development of military intervention options to ensure US access to the Panama Canal. Trump believes that the canal should belong to the United States.
Donald Trump announced the US's intentions to restore control over the Panama Canal through the purchase of ports by an American company. He also expressed interest in the possible annexation of Greenland to the US.
Russian Federation launched a ballistic missile attack on the port of Odesa, damaging two merchant ships and port infrastructure. Two civilian workers were injured; the vessels were carrying grain cargo.
Costa Rica has agreed to cooperate with the United States on the repatriation of 200 illegal migrants from Central Asia and India. The first group will arrive on a commercial flight on Wednesday at San Jose airport.
Google started offering users the name “American Gulf” instead of the Gulf of Mexico after Trump's decree. The name change sparked a dispute between the US and Mexico, which refuses to recognize the new name.
Panama officially announced its withdrawal from the global Chinese initiative “One Belt, One Road” signed in 2017. The decision coincided with the visit of the US Secretary of State and drew criticism from China.
The Panama Canal Authority has denied the US statement that American ships were exempt from the tolls. The situation is escalating amid Trump's statements about regaining control of the canal and accusations of Chinese influence.
U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with the president of Panama after Trump's statements about his intention to regain control of the canal. The main topic was China's growing influence in the region.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Panama that Chinese control over the Panama Canal is unacceptable. The US threatens to take action if the situation does not change immediately.
U. S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that China has a plan to close the Panama Canal in the event of a conflict with the United States. Panama categorically denies the transfer of control over the canal to China.
The President of Panama has declared that negotiations on the return of the Panama Canal to US control are impossible. He hopes to discuss other issues of cooperation with the US Secretary of State during his upcoming visit.
A group of U. S. senators has expressed concern about China's growing influence on the Panama Canal. The US authorities are considering control measures, including possible fines for Panamanian ships.
At a forum in Davos, Trump said that the United States does not need Canadian energy, cars, or timber. He threatens to impose a 25% duty on Canadian imports starting February 1.
Marco Rubio is planning a visit to five Latin American countries, including Panama, where he will discuss migration and the Panama Canal issue. The trip will be Rubio's first foreign visit as secretary of state.
In his inaugural address, Donald Trump announced plans to regain U. S. control of the Panama Canal. He also intends to rename the Gulf of Mexico and return the former name of Mount McKinley.
A Panamanian-flagged tanker carrying 99,000 tons of Russian oil is adrift in German waters. German customs authorities are inspecting the vessel, which will remain under guard until the process is completed.
The tanker Eventin with 99,000 tons of Russian oil lost control off the island of Rügen in the Baltic Sea. The vessel is part of Russia's “shadow fleet” used to circumvent sanctions.
The director of the Panama Canal rejected Trump's accusations of Chinese control over the waterway. He also criticized the idea of preferential tariffs for American ships, calling it a violation of international treaties.
US President-elect Donald Trump has serious intentions to acquire Greenland from Denmark after his inauguration on January 20. He is considering using diplomatic and economic pressure to expand US influence.
Donald Trump called on NATO countries to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP instead of the current 2%. European leaders and experts believe that this goal is unattainable for most NATO countries.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to Trump's idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico. She suggested calling all of North America “Mexican America,” referring to a map from 1607.
The EU spokeswoman said that the sovereignty of states must be respected in response to Trump's threats against Greenland. The EU recalled Article 42.7, which provides for assistance to member states in the event of an armed attack.
US President-elect Donald Trump said that he does not rule out the use of military force to gain control over the Panama Canal and Greenland. At the same time, he noted that these territories are necessary for the economic security of the United States.
Republican senators and congressmen consider the idea of seizing Greenland unrealistic. Restoring direct US control over the Panama Canal also seems unlikely.
In his Christmas posts, Trump expressed his intentions for US control over Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal. He proposed that Canada become the 51st US state and criticized the current management of the Panama Canal.