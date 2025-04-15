Listened to a report on protection against Russian attacks, as well as the situation with grain exports: Zelenskyy held a meeting in Odesa

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the security situation in Odesa and the region. The President heard a report on protection against Russian attacks, the situation with grain exports, as well as reports on air defense in the region and the operational situation. This is reported by the Official Internet Representation of the President, reports UNN.

In Odesa, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the security situation in the region and its socio-economic development - the message says.

It is reported that Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the OVA Oleg Kiper on the state of protection against Russian attacks, as well as on the situation with grain exports, the work of local enterprises and support for internally displaced persons.

The commander of the "South" Air Command, Major General Dmytro Karpenko, reported in detail on the air defense of the Odesa region, and the head of the SBU in the Odesa region, Viktor Dorovskyi, separately informed about the operational situation in the region.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met in a hospital in Odesa with Ukrainian soldiers who are recovering from injuries.

In Odesa, Zelenskyy and Rutte spoke with wounded soldiers in the hospital