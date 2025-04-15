Listened to a report on protection against Russian attacks, as well as the situation with grain exports: Zelenskyy held a meeting in Odesa

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16569 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 71289 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38842 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44132 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51293 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92949 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84972 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35420 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60559 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109402 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 71326 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 91325 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92966 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 84989 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184553 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53536 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29704 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30698 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31961 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34227 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Listened to a report on protection against Russian attacks, as well as the situation with grain exports: Zelenskyy held a meeting in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10334 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed protection against Russian attacks, grain exports, air defense, and the operational situation in Odesa. He listened to reports from the head of the OMA, the commander of the "South" Air Command, and the head of the SSU.

Listened to a report on protection against Russian attacks, as well as the situation with grain exports: Zelenskyy held a meeting in Odesa

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the security situation in Odesa and the region. The President heard a report on protection against Russian attacks, the situation with grain exports, as well as reports on air defense in the region and the operational situation. This is reported by the Official Internet Representation of the President, reports UNN.

In Odesa, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the security situation in the region and its socio-economic development 

- the message says.

It is reported that Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the OVA Oleg Kiper on the state of protection against Russian attacks, as well as on the situation with grain exports, the work of local enterprises and support for internally displaced persons.

The commander of the "South" Air Command, Major General Dmytro Karpenko, reported in detail on the air defense of the Odesa region, and the head of the SBU in the Odesa region, Viktor Dorovskyi, separately informed about the operational situation in the region.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met in a hospital in Odesa with Ukrainian soldiers who are recovering from injuries.

In Odesa, Zelenskyy and Rutte spoke with wounded soldiers in the hospital15.04.25, 17:35 • 11254 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Oleh Kiper
Mark Rutte
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
