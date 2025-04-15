In Odesa, Zelenskyy and Rutte spoke with wounded soldiers in the hospital

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16483 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 70802 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38670 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 43956 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51134 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92729 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 84779 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35406 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60551 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109385 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
5.8m/s
49%
Popular news

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 89633 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 52232 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 28767 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 22919 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 11172 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 70802 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 90988 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 92729 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 84779 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 184408 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 53263 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29626 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30625 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31901 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 34170 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

In Odesa, Zelenskyy and Rutte spoke with wounded soldiers in the hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11226 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mark Rutte met with Ukrainian soldiers in Odesa. The President presented state awards to the defenders and thanked them for their service.

In Odesa, Zelenskyy and Rutte spoke with wounded soldiers in the hospital

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte met in Odesa in a hospital with Ukrainian soldiers who are recovering from injuries. This was reported by UNN referring to Zelenskyy's Telegram page.

Together with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, I visited a hospital where Ukrainian defenders are recovering from injuries.

- Zelenskyy said.

He said that together with Rutte he had the opportunity to talk to the soldiers. Zelenskyy also awarded state awards to the defenders.

He also awarded combat medics. They not only help our soldiers in the hospital every day, but also saved lives under shelling in Kherson, Kharkiv, and Mykolaiv regions.

- said the President.

Zelenskyy also thanked everyone who defends Ukraine, heals and supports.

"Thank you to everyone who defends, heals, perseveres and supports Ukraine. You are our strength," Zelenskyy said.

Rutte: the Kremlin must make more efforts to end the war in Ukraine07.04.25, 06:56 • 4978 views

Addition

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that together with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy he visited Odesa, and confirmed the Alliance's unwavering support for Ukraine.

"Today, together with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, I visited Odesa. The Ukrainian people have endured so much - not least Russia's attack on Sumy on Palm Sunday. NATO's support is unwavering. We will continue to help Ukraine so that it can defend itself today and deter future aggression, ensuring a just and lasting peace," Rutte wrote on X about the previously unannounced visit.

Earlier, Rutte stated that US President Donald Trump does not intend to curtail his country's participation in NATO. In addition, work is underway to make Ukraine even more interoperable with the Alliance.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Mark Rutte
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Odesa
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77