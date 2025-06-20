Israel struck an underground bunker where Iran's supreme leader Khamenei might be hiding - Clash Report

Israel launched a powerful strike on Iran. This is reported by Clash Report, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that Israel struck the Lavizan underground bunker in Tehran, where Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei may be hiding.

Meanwhile, according to Fox News, the US does not rule out the use of tactical nuclear weapons against the Iranian nuclear facility in Fordow.

Recall

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered to intensify strikes on strategic targets in Iran after the Iranian strike on an Israeli hospital.

According to Israeli media, Iran launched about 30 ballistic missiles on Thursday morning, directly striking the main hospital in southern Israel, Soroka Medical Center, and two more strikes in the central cities of Holon and Ramat Gan, which resulted in dozens of people wounded.

