Iran attacked Israel with a cluster missile for the first time - Media

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
02:14 PM • 6024 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 16406 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 20175 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
11:44 AM • 29658 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
10:50 AM • 84778 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 53967 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 139281 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 186265 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 93161 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 129737 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4.3m/s
38%
748mm
Popular news
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 143744 views
EU develops a scheme to profit more from frozen Russian assetsJune 19, 08:27 AM • 50143 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 105974 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 48112 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 36402 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 36668 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 48388 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect10:50 AM • 84778 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 106271 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 144033 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against Baldoni02:51 PM • 3278 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 16861 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 167748 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 216990 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 222906 views
Actual
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

Iran attacked Israel with a cluster missile for the first time - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1418 views

Iran launched its first strike on Israel with a cluster missile, which exploded in the Gush Dan area. The missile releases about 20 submunitions, striking a large area.

Iran attacked Israel with a cluster missile for the first time - Media

Iran launched its first strike on Israel with a cluster munition missile, which detonated in the Gush Dan area. This was reported by UNN citing the Israeli news agency Cursorinfo.

Details

As the agency writes, it is confirmed that the missile that detonated this morning was a cluster munition type.

"One of the Iranian missiles that detonated this morning in the Gush Dan area was a cluster munition," the agency reported, citing the IDF Home Front Command.

This refers to an ordnance that deploys at an altitude of about 7 kilometers.

"A missile whose warhead deploys at an altitude of approximately 7 kilometers releases about 20 smaller munitions," Cursorinfo notes.

These submunitions cover a significant area of impact.

"They spread out within a radius of about 8 kilometers, covering a significant area," the agency informs.

According to media reports, each bomb weighs less than 2.5 kilograms and has a contact fuse.

"Each of the dispersed bombs weighs less than 2.5 kilograms and detonates on impact with the surface," the report states.

Such munitions are already known to the military, but their power is small.

"Although such munitions cover a large area, each individual bomb is similar in power to the strike of a short-range missile used by Hezbollah terrorists," Cursorinfo writes.

The main threat from such attacks is less than from conventional ballistic missiles.

"The scale of the threat is significantly less compared to ballistic missiles, whose warheads weigh about 400 kilograms on average," the agency clarifies.

Additional

Following the morning explosion in Israel, the Home Front Command launched an awareness campaign aimed at educating the public about the new threat posed by cluster munitions.

Iranian missile damages Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva: video19.06.25, 08:53 • 3530 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Israel
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9