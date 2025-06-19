Iran attacked Israel with a cluster missile for the first time - Media

Iran launched its first strike on Israel with a cluster munition missile, which detonated in the Gush Dan area. This was reported by UNN citing the Israeli news agency Cursorinfo.

Details

As the agency writes, it is confirmed that the missile that detonated this morning was a cluster munition type.

"One of the Iranian missiles that detonated this morning in the Gush Dan area was a cluster munition," the agency reported, citing the IDF Home Front Command.

This refers to an ordnance that deploys at an altitude of about 7 kilometers.

"A missile whose warhead deploys at an altitude of approximately 7 kilometers releases about 20 smaller munitions," Cursorinfo notes.

These submunitions cover a significant area of impact.

"They spread out within a radius of about 8 kilometers, covering a significant area," the agency informs.

According to media reports, each bomb weighs less than 2.5 kilograms and has a contact fuse.

"Each of the dispersed bombs weighs less than 2.5 kilograms and detonates on impact with the surface," the report states.

Such munitions are already known to the military, but their power is small.

"Although such munitions cover a large area, each individual bomb is similar in power to the strike of a short-range missile used by Hezbollah terrorists," Cursorinfo writes.

The main threat from such attacks is less than from conventional ballistic missiles.

"The scale of the threat is significantly less compared to ballistic missiles, whose warheads weigh about 400 kilograms on average," the agency clarifies.

Additional

Following the morning explosion in Israel, the Home Front Command launched an awareness campaign aimed at educating the public about the new threat posed by cluster munitions.

Iranian missile damages Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva: video