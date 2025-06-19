$41.530.01
Iranian missile damages Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva: video

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

An Iranian missile hit the Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, causing significant damage. There are casualties, and the hospital is temporarily not accepting patients.

An Iranian rocket hit the "Soroka" medical center in the Israeli city of Beersheba, located in the Negev desert. This was reported by UNN citing The Times of Israel.

Details

According to the hospital representative, the facility suffered "significant damage" in various areas, and people were injured as a result of the attack. The hospital is currently not admitting anyone for treatment.

A video of the attack on the medical facility and its consequences has also appeared online.

Background

The "Soroka" Medical Center is the only hospital in the Negev. It is located in the city of Beersheba and is a regional hospital. It is the third largest hospital in Israel, with 1191 beds.

Recall

As a result of the Iranian missile strike on a residential building in the city of Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv, 7-year-old Nastya Buryk from Odesa died. The girl was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

HealthNews of the WorldEvents
Israel
Iran
Tel Aviv
