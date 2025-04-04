Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced preparations for a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format in Brussels. Meetings on security guarantees for Ukraine are also being prepared.
Ukrainian forces have successfully shot down a UAV over Zaporizhzhia using “experimental weapons”. The expert spoke about a comprehensive approach using electronic warfare, air defense and aviation to counter Russian guided bombs.
The United States has allocated a new $2. 5 billion military aid package to Ukraine. The package includes ammunition for air defense, HIMARS, air-to-ground missiles, Javelin, AT-4, drones, and other equipment.
The President of Ukraine had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Canada on strengthening sanctions against Russia and its propaganda networks. The parties discussed military assistance and the possibility of producing weapons in Ukraine.
The United States plans to announce $1. 25 billion in military aid to Ukraine. The package will include ammunition for air defense systems, Stinger missiles, and artillery shells of various calibers.
Defense Minister Umerov announces preparations to receive French Mirage 2000 fighter jets. Deliveries are scheduled for the first quarter of 2025, as announced by the French Minister of the Armed Forces.
Norwegian NASAMS anti-aircraft systems have been deployed in Rzeszow, Poland, and F-35 aircraft have been sent to protect the logistics center. The mission will last until Easter with the participation of 100 Norwegian troops.
Foreign Minister Sibig called for the urgent transfer of NASAMS, HAWK or IRIS-T systems to Ukraine. Russia has struck at energy infrastructure, particularly in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.
Following the talks, NATO headquarters identified air defense systems for rapid transfer to Ukraine. Ukraine urgently needs 20 systems such as Hawk, NASAMS or IRIS-T to protect critical infrastructure.
During a visit to NATO headquarters, Minister Sybiga called for the provision of 20 additional air defense systems to protect against blackouts. At the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting, he also reminded about the 30th anniversary of the Budapest Memorandum.
Canada's Minister of Defense has confirmed the delivery of the promised NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine. The systems were purchased for $406 million, which was announced in January 2023.
The President announced that Russia was amassing forces for combined strikes against Ukraine. Ukraine strengthened its air defense systems and prepared its energy infrastructure.
The President of Ukraine announced that he was working with the United States to strengthen the air defense system before the winter. New defense packages from Canada, Britain, Lithuania, and Sweden were also announced.
The United States plans to send Ukraine more than 500 interceptor missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems in the coming weeks. The deliveries should cover Ukraine's air defense needs until the end of the year.
Justin Trudeau announced the shipment of the first NASAMS air defense system to Ukraine. Zelenskyy expects to receive the system by the end of the year, and the leaders also discussed further defense support and the situation at the front.
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed his support for Ukraine's Victory Plan during a phone call with Zelenskyy. The parties discussed defense cooperation and the Peace Summit.
The Pentagon has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $425 million. The package includes air defense missiles, HIMARS ammunition, artillery, Stryker armored vehicles, and other equipment.
Norway will provide €118 million to purchase the Patriot system for Ukraine through Romania. The project is being implemented jointly with the United States and Germany, and Norway has previously allocated NOK 4 billion to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.
The Pentagon has approved the sale of NASAMS air defense systems and radar systems to Taiwan. The delivery includes advanced AMRAAM surface-to-air missiles successfully tested in Ukraine.
President Biden announces a new $425 million security assistance package for Ukraine. The package includes air defense equipment, HIMARS ammunition, artillery, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons.
The Air Force was, in fact, the first to take the brunt of the enemy attack, as enemy aircraft tried to establish their dominance in the Ukrainian sky at any cost. Since the beginning of the war, 363 enemy airplanes, 326 helicopters, 13057 operational and tactical UAVs, and 2410 cruise missiles have been destroyed in the skies over Ukraine.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi had a conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Brown. They discussed the situation at the front, the strengthening of air defense, and US military assistance to Ukraine.
The President of Ukraine thanked the United States for two $1. 7 billion military aid packages. They include critical air defense ammunition, electronic warfare equipment, and other equipment for Ukraine's defenders.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that during the meeting in the NATO-Ukraine Council format, they will discuss how to further deepen cooperation.
The United States provided Ukraine with a $225 million military aid package, including a Patriot air defense battery, ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS systems, artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, small arms ammunition, and other equipment.
The United States and allied countries will provide Ukraine with five strategic air defense systems, additional Patriot batteries, Patriot components, and the SAMP-T system.
Today, on July 3, servicemen of the anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force of Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday. In the first hours of the war, the units of anti-aircraft missile troops skillfully shot down enemy targets and prevented the aggressor from establishing control over the Ukrainian sky.
The US Army has signed a $4. 5 billion contract with Lockheed Martin to supply 870 PAC-3 MSE missiles and related equipment for Patriot air defense systems.
There is a shortage of missiles for Western air defense systems in Ukraine, as the country does not produce these missiles and is completely dependent on partner support, which requires more support from Western allies to protect critical infrastructure and deter Russian aviation.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to US President Joe Biden and the United States for giving Ukraine priority in the supply of air defense.