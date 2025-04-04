$41.340.03
Zelenskyi announced the next "Ramstein" in Brussels and new security guarantees

Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced preparations for a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format in Brussels. Meetings on security guarantees for Ukraine are also being prepared.

War • March 16, 08:19 PM • 18326 views
Exclusive

“Experimental weapon” to destroy KABs: what it is and how it works - analyst's explanation

Ukrainian forces have successfully shot down a UAV over Zaporizhzhia using “experimental weapons”. The expert spoke about a comprehensive approach using electronic warfare, air defense and aviation to counter Russian guided bombs.

War • February 11, 08:06 AM • 111394 views

Air defense and HIMARS missiles, additional air-to-ground missiles, anti-tank systems: what's in the new US aid package

The United States has allocated a new $2. 5 billion military aid package to Ukraine. The package includes ammunition for air defense, HIMARS, air-to-ground missiles, Javelin, AT-4, drones, and other equipment.

War • December 30, 06:14 PM • 48148 views

Zelensky talked to Trudeau: what they talked about

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Canada on strengthening sanctions against Russia and its propaganda networks. The parties discussed military assistance and the possibility of producing weapons in Ukraine.

War • December 29, 06:45 PM • 39358 views

The US announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.25 billion: what it will include

The United States plans to announce $1. 25 billion in military aid to Ukraine. The package will include ammunition for air defense systems, Stinger missiles, and artillery shells of various calibers.

War • December 27, 10:48 PM • 40684 views

Umerov says preparations to receive Mirage aircraft will begin soon

Defense Minister Umerov announces preparations to receive French Mirage 2000 fighter jets. Deliveries are scheduled for the first quarter of 2025, as announced by the French Minister of the Armed Forces.

War • December 24, 02:27 PM • 18439 views

NASAMS systems deployed in Poland to protect key hub of military assistance for Ukraine

Norwegian NASAMS anti-aircraft systems have been deployed in Rzeszow, Poland, and F-35 aircraft have been sent to protect the logistics center. The mission will last until Easter with the participation of 100 Norwegian troops.

News of the World • December 20, 08:02 AM • 16802 views

Ukraine calls for urgent transfer of 20 air defense systems after new massive attack by Russia

Foreign Minister Sibig called for the urgent transfer of NASAMS, HAWK or IRIS-T systems to Ukraine. Russia has struck at energy infrastructure, particularly in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

War • December 13, 09:11 AM • 21695 views

NATO countries identify a number of air defense systems that can be transferred to Ukraine in a short time-foreign ministry

Following the talks, NATO headquarters identified air defense systems for rapid transfer to Ukraine. Ukraine urgently needs 20 systems such as Hawk, NASAMS or IRIS-T to protect critical infrastructure.

War • December 6, 04:08 PM • 20863 views

Ukraine is asking NATO to urgently provide 20 air defense systems to protect itself this winter

During a visit to NATO headquarters, Minister Sybiga called for the provision of 20 additional air defense systems to protect against blackouts. At the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting, he also reminded about the 30th anniversary of the Budapest Memorandum.

War • December 3, 12:35 PM • 19274 views

Canada completes transfer of NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine

Canada's Minister of Defense has confirmed the delivery of the promised NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine. The systems were purchased for $406 million, which was announced in January 2023.

War • November 22, 06:35 PM • 48928 views

Zelensky: Russia will continue combined strikes, it is accumulating forces

The President announced that Russia was amassing forces for combined strikes against Ukraine. Ukraine strengthened its air defense systems and prepared its energy infrastructure.

War • November 16, 07:51 AM • 36529 views

Zelenskyy: work with American partners to strengthen Ukrainian air defense continues

The President of Ukraine announced that he was working with the United States to strengthen the air defense system before the winter. New defense packages from Canada, Britain, Lithuania, and Sweden were also announced.

War • November 10, 06:39 PM • 39270 views

The United States will give Ukraine more than 500 missiles for Patriot and NASAMS: what is known about the deliveries

The United States plans to send Ukraine more than 500 interceptor missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems in the coming weeks. The deliveries should cover Ukraine's air defense needs until the end of the year.

War • November 9, 11:15 AM • 50486 views

Canada ships the first ordered NASAMS for Ukraine: when to expect delivery

Justin Trudeau announced the shipment of the first NASAMS air defense system to Ukraine. Zelenskyy expects to receive the system by the end of the year, and the leaders also discussed further defense support and the situation at the front.

War • November 4, 04:37 PM • 20411 views

Prime Minister of Canada reaffirms support for Ukraine's Victory Plan - Zelenskyy

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed his support for Ukraine's Victory Plan during a phone call with Zelenskyy. The parties discussed defense cooperation and the Peace Summit.

War • November 4, 04:31 PM • 19708 views

The US announces a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $425 million

The Pentagon has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $425 million. The package includes air defense missiles, HIMARS ammunition, artillery, Stryker armored vehicles, and other equipment.

War • November 1, 05:31 PM • 29783 views

Norway allocates almost 120 million euros for the Patriot air defense system for Romania instead of the one transferred to Ukraine

Norway will provide €118 million to purchase the Patriot system for Ukraine through Romania. The project is being implemented jointly with the United States and Germany, and Norway has previously allocated NOK 4 billion to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

War • October 29, 01:37 PM • 17159 views

US to supply Taiwan with $2 billion worth of weapons tested in Ukraine

The Pentagon has approved the sale of NASAMS air defense systems and radar systems to Taiwan. The delivery includes advanced AMRAAM surface-to-air missiles successfully tested in Ukraine.

News of the World • October 26, 12:13 PM • 22392 views

The Pentagon reveals what will be included in the new $425 million military aid package for Ukraine

President Biden announces a new $425 million security assistance package for Ukraine. The package includes air defense equipment, HIMARS ammunition, artillery, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons.

War • October 16, 06:23 PM • 38942 views

Today is the Day of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of the defenders of Ukrainian skies in repelling Russian aggression

The Air Force was, in fact, the first to take the brunt of the enemy attack, as enemy aircraft tried to establish their dominance in the Ukrainian sky at any cost. Since the beginning of the war, 363 enemy airplanes, 326 helicopters, 13057 operational and tactical UAVs, and 2410 cruise missiles have been destroyed in the skies over Ukraine.

Society • August 4, 03:43 AM • 50038 views

Syrsky discusses situation at the front with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi had a conversation with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Brown. They discussed the situation at the front, the strengthening of air defense, and US military assistance to Ukraine.

War • July 30, 06:11 PM • 102371 views

Zelenskyy: Latest US military aid packages contain critical ammunition

The President of Ukraine thanked the United States for two $1. 7 billion military aid packages. They include critical air defense ammunition, electronic warfare equipment, and other equipment for Ukraine's defenders.

War • July 29, 06:00 PM • 101707 views

Zelensky on NATO-Ukraine Council meeting: we will discuss how to strengthen Ukrainian soldiers

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that during the meeting in the NATO-Ukraine Council format, they will discuss how to further deepen cooperation.

War • July 11, 06:28 PM • 27521 views

Patriot and ammunition for air defense: Pentagon announces contents of latest military aid package for Ukraine

The United States provided Ukraine with a $225 million military aid package, including a Patriot air defense battery, ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS systems, artillery shells, anti-tank weapons, small arms ammunition, and other equipment.

War • July 11, 05:52 PM • 26272 views

US and allies to provide Ukraine with 5 strategic air defense systems

The United States and allied countries will provide Ukraine with five strategic air defense systems, additional Patriot batteries, Patriot components, and the SAMP-T system.

War • July 9, 10:27 PM • 79847 views

July 3: Day of the Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Day of Disobedience

Today, on July 3, servicemen of the anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force of Ukraine celebrate their professional holiday. In the first hours of the war, the units of anti-aircraft missile troops skillfully shot down enemy targets and prevented the aggressor from establishing control over the Ukrainian sky.

UNN Lite • July 3, 03:03 AM • 128491 views

Reuters: U.S. signs more than $4 billion contract to buy Patriot air defense missiles

The US Army has signed a $4. 5 billion contract with Lockheed Martin to supply 870 PAC-3 MSE missiles and related equipment for Patriot air defense systems.

News of the World • June 29, 11:25 AM • 25722 views

Ukraine does not produce missiles for air defense and is completely dependent on partners: the Air Force commented on DTEK's statement

There is a shortage of missiles for Western air defense systems in Ukraine, as the country does not produce these missiles and is completely dependent on partner support, which requires more support from Western allies to protect critical infrastructure and deter Russian aviation.

War • June 28, 11:01 AM • 99322 views

"The partnership between Ukraine and the United States is strong and unwavering": Zelensky thanked Biden for priority in air defense supplies

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky expressed gratitude to US President Joe Biden and the United States for giving Ukraine priority in the supply of air defense.

War • June 20, 04:50 PM • 24146 views