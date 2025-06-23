$41.690.00
An office of the Norwegian company Kongsberg, which produces NASAMS, has opened in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

An office of the Norwegian defense company Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, known for its NASAMS systems, has been opened in Ukraine. Preparations are underway to strengthen the protection of the population and critical infrastructure from Russian shelling.

An office of the Norwegian company Kongsberg, which produces NASAMS, has opened in Ukraine

An office of the leading Norwegian arms manufacturer Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, known for its NASAMS systems which are already used to protect Ukrainian cities from Russian missiles and drones, has opened in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 22.06.2025, Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Today, the Minister of Defense of Norway was in Ukraine. There is a decision to allocate 400 million dollars to our production – new investments, primarily for drones. We are working together and working to create all conditions and produce air defense in Ukraine, produce with partners, with Norway, we are taking steps towards this. An office of one of the largest European defense companies – the largest Norwegian defense company Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace – has already opened in Ukraine. And we are accelerating everything as much as possible.

- said the Head of State.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced that an office of Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace opened in Ukraine on June 22.

This is a leading Norwegian arms manufacturer, in particular of NASAMS systems, which are already protecting Ukrainian cities from Russian missiles and drones. In cooperation with Kongsberg, we focus on the development of joint projects in the field of air defense. We are preparing new solutions based on NASAMS – to enhance the protection of the population and critical infrastructure

- the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine quoted Umerov.

The defense agency noted that air defense is one of our strategic priorities.

This month alone, the enemy launched over 3500 missiles and UAVs. We are working on scaling up production and accelerating supplies

- the post says.

"The opening of the office is another step in the development of partnership between Ukraine, Norway and Kongsberg. Together we will implement projects in the field of interceptor production, strengthening air defense and sea protection - areas in which Kongsberg is a world leader," the minister emphasized.

Umerov also added that this opens up new opportunities for cooperation between Ukrainian and Norwegian engineers - on increasing the efficiency of existing weapons and introducing innovations.

The head of the Ministry of Defense thanked the government of Norway for financial support, and the Kongsberg team for their trust and willingness to develop long-term cooperation. And noted that he expects practical results in the near future.

Recall

On Sunday, June 22, the Minister of Defense of Norway visited Ukraine on an official visit and announced financial assistance for the purchase of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Negotiations with the Minister of Defense of Norway Tore Onsvaag Sandvik were held by the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

War
